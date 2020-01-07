Ocean City’s Sunfest Moving to October in 2020

Sunfest Is Moving to October in 2020

After 46 years of September Sunfest events, Ocean City officials have decided to move this year’s festival to October 1-4, 2020. The signature event traditionally falls on the 3rd weekend after Labor Day; however, due to the leap year calendar in 2020, the event was scheduled to coincide with another large event.

Ocean City’s City Council Discussion

The City Council voiced concerns about combining Sunfest with the motor event, both which draw thousands of people to Ocean City each year. Along with substantial traffic concerns, public safety and event staffing would be a challenge if the events took place at the same time.

“Sunfest has been a signature September event for nearly five decades,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Nevertheless, there is still a lot to love about being in Ocean City in October. I think vendors and guests will be pleasantly surprised by the extension of the season and a fresh new date for one of Ocean City’s largest events.”

Preservation of an Ocean City Signature Event, But Safety is Imperative

It is no secret the unsanctioned motor vehicle event has presented challenges for the resort community, which Meehan acknowledged did weigh into the decision to change the Sunfest dates but it was not the sole reason. “We have a responsibility to preserve our signature event,” Meehan continued. “However, our biggest responsibility is the safety of our residents and visitors. Based on public safety and staffing needs, we believe this change is beneficial to all residents and visitors of Ocean City.”