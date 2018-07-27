-
Ocean City Oddities: Final Days at 65th Street Slide ‘N Ride - 12 hours ago
-
Creature Feature: Ocean City, White Marlin Capital of the World - 17 hours ago
-
Photo Friday: Rainy Day Fun - 1 day ago
-
Hot spots: How to avoid heat illness - July 25, 2018
-
Stories From the Stands: OCBP Crew Chief Steven DeKemper - July 25, 2018
-
This Week in OC: July 23 – 29 - July 23, 2018
-
The 6 best bars in Ocean City, at this very moment - July 20, 2018
-
When to go to the ER vs. Urgent Care - July 20, 2018
-
Children’s Day on the Bay Festival Aug 5th - July 20, 2018
-
No Need for Rainy Day Blues - July 17, 2018
Ocean City Oddities: Final Days at 65th Street Slide ‘N Ride
It has been nearly a decade since the 65th Street Slide ‘N Ride witnessed its last smile or heard its last laugh after closing its doors for good in September of 2008. Originally opening for the summer of 1972, the mid-town water slide was believed to be the oldest slide in the state of Maryland at the time of its closing. After 36 years of operating the business complete with the iconic hilltop water slide, miniature golf course, water boats, batting cage, basketball court, and ample rides and amusements for children, the owner had decided to turn in the keys and enjoy retirement. Most of the equipment on the land was sold privately, and during its final few days in existence, the property was merely the shell of what it once was. Take a look back to September of 2008 during this memorable and iconic OC landmark’s final days.
Photography by Brandon Seidl