Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum Offering Free Outdoor Programs

Outdoor Programs

If you are looking for safe outdoor entertainment and want to venture out to the Boardwalk, be sure to head to the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. The museum is offering free and interactive outdoor programs four days a week at 10 a.m. for all ages.

Programs began on June 29th and will run through August 22nd. Each Monday, you can learn about the history of our Surfmen. On Tuesdays, listen to the Beach Patrol for more information about how they keep beachgoers safe. The most popular lecture, “All About Sharks” is offered each Thursday. Do you know how long the biggest great white shark ever found was? You will know after your time outside the museum! On Fridays, visitors can learn about the formation of Ocean City and the creatures that inhabit the sky and water.

Christine Okerblom, Assistant Curator, is proud of the presentations and says they have been a success. “We’ve had good turnout. Many people walk by and see that this is something they are interested in, so they stop and listen. That is the beauty of being on the Boardwalk,” said Okerblom.

Many programs are presented by knowledgeable interns from Salisbury University. Intern Garrett Allen recently presented the shark program and enjoys interacting with the audience. “I love when the kids volunteer to participate in our demonstrations. I love to see them get excited and learn something new.,” said Allen.

Presenters are learning to interact with the audience in new ways as they try to keep their distance. For example, to demonstrate the length of the largest great white shark ever found, two people take opposite ends of a rope that spans far greater than 6 feet.

During the shark program, Allen holds up photos, shows fossilized dried jaws, and even gives out shark teeth! Children are mesmerized. All materials used during the presentation are wiped down after each program.



Chairs are provided outside and are sanitized after each use. You can also bring your own chairs or simply remain standing.

Another outdoor program, “Salt Water Fishing Then & Now” runs Monday-Saturday at 11 a.m. throughout the summer and teaches the history of sportfishing. You’ll even get some tips to help improve your fishing skills.

Indoor Exhibits and COVID-19

The museum is allowing visitors indoors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but a mask is required for those ages 12 and over. Capacity is limited to 20 people and you can find hand sanitizer all over the building.

Indoor exhibits include the history of the Boardwalk, sands from around the world, the history of surfing, and the history of the United States Live-Saving Service. A new exhibit, A Feminine Touch, shows how women played a vital role in establishing the town of Ocean City.

The museum was recently listed as one of the top 50 things to do in Ocean City by the Baltimore Sun. It is certainly one attraction you don’t want to miss during your trip to the beach!

More Information and Contact

For more information and indoor admission prices, click here or call 410-289-4991.

