Several Ocean City Restaurants Close to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 Update: Ocean City Restaurants

Fish Tales is closed until further notice. The restaurant immediately closed Friday after 3 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Fish Tales was on top of the problem as soon as they learned of the positive tests. In a Facebook post, Fish Tales wrote, “We believe that we have set a positive example in our community following this pandemic thus far. We are eager to continue down this path by doing the right thing for our staff and customers. We will be meeting with health officials to go over the safest procedures to make sure all of our staff has been tested and cleared to work.

The Purple Moose Saloon announced Friday that it is also closing its doors until further notice. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, “On Wednesday, July 7, 2020, two staff members from the Purple Moose Saloon were not feeling well. The Owner and Management decided to immediately close the Purple Moose for everyone’s safety. Later, in the day we were informed that the two staff members did indeed have COVID-19. We are having all employees tested and a cleaning company has been hired to disinfect all surfaces.” The post goes on to say that the restaurant is prioritizing “everyone’s well-being”.

We are also learning that Ember’s Restaurant and the Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar are temporarily closed after one staff member tested positive.

Additionally, Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon and Dry Dock 28 will be closed until July 15th at 11 a.m. for safety purposes. One employee tested positive at Dry Dock 28.

The Crab Bag will still have outside dining and their deck bar, but will be closed for inside dining and indoor bar service.

Bull on the Beach (2nd Street) will be open for carryout only from July 13th-16th. No employees have tested positive or have experienced symptoms. The closure is simply meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Longboard Cafe was closed for 3 days after a staff member tested positive while visiting family out of town. No one else experienced symptoms and the entire staff was tested. Longboard is now open for business, but they will be closed on Tuesdays until further notice since they are understaffed this summer.

Finally, the Original Crabcake Factory is stopping bar and indoor dining service. After a busy and rainy Friday, management has decided that it is best to stick with simply carry out and outdoor dining service. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will be temporarily closed and is in the process of reconfiguring the location for carryout service and outdoor dining only. Stay tuned for additional details on their reopening.

While these closures and changes are paramount to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we hope to see these Ocean City restaurants reopen safely soon!

*We are continuing to update this article as we learn of more closures/changes at Ocean City restaurants.