Ocean City Crab Houses Expand Outdoor Dining

3 hours ago
Ocean City Maryland Crabs
Picking blue crabs is one of Ocean City’s favorite summertime activities. Born and bred in Maryland, I have a lifetime of memories that all take place around a  picnic table covered in newspaper and Old Bay.  There are usually cold beers and bad jokes, and too many conversations going on at once. Don’t tell anyone I said this, but crab feasts are about more than just the crabs: They are a social event.

 

OC Crab Houses Increase Outdoor Dining Areas

There is no shortage of crab houses in Ocean City.  Don’t ask a group of locals which one is the best, unless you’ve got time for a heated debate.  Some prefer getting a bushel to take home to their back yard.  Others like sitting on a deck for all-you-can-eat, and letting someone else clean up. (Please tip your waitstaff!) No matter what, we can all agree that picking crabs is best done in the sunshine.

Due to current health regulations keeping us safe in the wake of Covid-19, every establishment that is able has been creatively optimizing their outdoor spaces. Many restaurant parking lots around town have been roped off with everything from caution tape to beach fencing.  For some places, providing outdoor dining has required a complete overhaul of how they usually do business.  Some of these changes have meant investing in canopies, umbrellas, and even new furniture that can brave the elements.

Blue Crabs, Old Bay and Sunshine in Ocean City

Luckily, restaurants who serve Maryland’s favorite saltwater delicacy are accustomed to picnic tables.  Outdoor dining is commonplace in Ocean City crab houses, who may have had the advantage of experience when the area came under stronger restrictions.  Decks and screened patios can be found all around town, and the traditional use of paper table coverings makes clean up between guests a cinch.

If you are looking for a great spot to enjoy your own crab feast this weekend, check out our directory for the unlimited possibilities of making your seafood dreams come true.  And take a look at all the beautiful places to enjoy your Maryland blue crabs, al fresco!

Crab Bag in Uptown Ocean City
The Crab Bag Converts Parking Lot into Outdoor Dining Room
Crab Bag in Uptown Ocean City
The Crab Bag Is Making Sure to Safely Serve Outdoor Diners
Crabs To Go West Ocean City
Outdoor Seating, Carryout and Delivery at Crabs To Go in West Ocean City
Crabs To Go West Ocean City
Plenty of Outdoor Seating at Crabs To Go in West Ocean City
Higgins Crab House Outdoor Dining
Higgins Crab House North Colorfully Expands Outdoor Dining
OCM Crabs Outdoor Dining
OCM Crab House Uses Parking Spaces to Seat Outdoor Diners
On The Bay Seafood Outdoor Dining
On the Bay Seafood, With an Important Message for Ocean City

 

 

