Crooked Hammock Hosts Shore Craft Beer Cruise on OC Bay Hopper

about 1 hour ago
Crooked Hammock Brewery Takes Over Shore Craft Beer Cruise

Shore Craft Beer Cruises are back! Thursdays this summer are all about local beers on the bay.  Shore Craft Beer is again offering weekly sunset cruises aboard the OC Bay Hopper.  Each week will be hosted by some of our favorite local breweries.

This past Thursday, founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery, Rich Garrahan, and head of new  Lewes location, Tom Little, hopped aboard the OC Bay Hopper to share some of their easily crushable brews.

Garrahan and Little both emphasized their brewery’s mission to provide easy drinking beers, all year long.  The goal is beverages for relaxing, carefree days, which is evident itself in the brewery’s name.  Focusing on brews with lower alcohol levels, Crooked Hammock allows consumers to comfortably enjoy their breezy beers.

Local Brewery Provides “Summer In A Can,” All Year Long

Why Enjoy One Crooked Hammock Beer, When You Can Have Two?

This easygoing philosophy is evident in the naming of the brewery’s offerings.  The essence of summer can be savored year round in brews such as Beach Escape IPA, and South to Somewhere, a surprise hit on the cruise.  Tom Little noted that even customers who claim to not like coconut, enjoy it in this refreshing golden ale.

Four Tires, the brewery’s featured lager, evokes the feeling of spontaneous road trips with friends, “the modern American adventure,” as described by Garrahan.  Brand New Day, a personal fave, boasts the bright flavors of a grown-up fruit punch, but has a smooth balance between sour and sweet.

Shore Craft Beer Cruises provide two beer samples per customer, but Crooked Hammock brought four options for guests to choose from, or purchase additionally.  The options are so tasty that many passengers on the OC Bay Hopper could not resist!

Shore Craft Beer Cruises Offer Brews With a View

Enjoy Views of the Ocean City Skyline at Sunset Aboard the Shore Craft Beer Cruise

The sunset cruises launch from  Sneaky Pete’s, bay front deck bar of Hooper’s Crab House , every Thursday evening at 7 pm.  The leisurely voyage wanders around the shores of the Assawoman Bay, providing unique views of Assateague Island and Ocean City.

Enjoy tasty beverages while you catch sight of Osprey nests, commercial fishing boats in action, locals and tourists alike enjoying our waterfront community.  While the Shore Craft Beer Cruise is a perfect two-hour sunset jaunt, OC Bay Hopper does offer trips around to many famous Ocean City seaside establishments

Grab a couple friends and get on board! The next Shore Craft Beer cruise sets sail this Thursday, June 25th.  Seat numbers are limited as the OC Bay Hopper continues to observe safe distancing guidelines, so  book your seat today!

 

Commercial Fishing Boat at Work, The Tony & Jan Out of West Ocean City

Witness All Kinds of Watercraft aboard the Shore Craft Beer Cruise
The Judith M Takes a Cruise Under Ocean City Drawbridge
Shore Craft Beer Cruises Launch From Sneaky Pete’s
Make New Friends on the Shore Craft Beer Cruise
Ocean City Skyline at Dusk Aboard the Shore Craft Beer Cruise
Crooked Hammock Brewery Talks Beer on the Shore Craft Beer Cruise
Check Out the Sites of Assateague Island from the OC Bay Hopper
Shore Craft Beer Cruises Begin and End At Sneaky Pete's
Ocean City Sunsets Just Look Better From the Bay!
