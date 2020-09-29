OC Lifesaving Station Celebrates History Week

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is gearing up for another fall season. Celebrating History Week from October 10th-16th, the museum will offer free admission to all Eastern Shore locals. History Week a week that offers a variety of events and activities that highlight the town’s unique cultural heritage.

If you live on the Delmarva peninsula, stop by and enjoy the museum free of charge. Capture the perfect family photo with our display of fall flowers, pumpkins, and hay located on the boardwalk in front of our shark display and anchor. Free programs will be offered every day at 1 p.m., as the museum takes a close look at the equipment that was used by the United States Life-Saving Service to conduct rescue. Programs will be held inside the museum’s boat room.

A list of upcoming History Week events listed below:

On Saturday, October 10 th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. author Anna Dolle Bushnell will be signing her new book Dolle’s Candyland, Inc. Bushnell’s book describes the history of her long-standing family run business.

from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. author Anna Dolle Bushnell will be signing her new book Bushnell’s book describes the history of her long-standing family run business. On Sunday, October 11 th at 1 p.m., the museum will host an hour-long live broadcast Pieces of Our Past, sharing several never before seen artifacts. Pieces of Our Past is a fundraiser that will help strengthen and grow the George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is open to Stephen Decatur High School graduates who plan on furthering their education at Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College, or UMES. “Some of the artifacts we will be showcasing are just as unique as they are old,” said curator Sandy Hurley. “A wooden leg, original rocking chairs from the Commander hotel, and a 1940s chocolate bar in the shape of a whiskey bottle are just a few items you will get the chance to see and learn about.”

at 1 p.m., the museum will host an hour-long live broadcast sharing several never before seen artifacts. is a fundraiser that will help strengthen and grow the George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is open to Stephen Decatur High School graduates who plan on furthering their education at Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College, or UMES. “Some of the artifacts we will be showcasing are just as unique as they are old,” said curator Sandy Hurley. “A wooden leg, original rocking chairs from the Commander hotel, and a 1940s chocolate bar in the shape of a whiskey bottle are just a few items you will get the chance to see and learn about.” On October 12 th at 1 p.m., the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with Worcester County Library to bring you a special tour of the museum and a book discussion of In the Heart of the Sea .

at 1 p.m., the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with Worcester County Library to bring you a special tour of the museum and a book discussion of . On October 13th at 5:30 p.m. the Worcester County Library will be streaming the storm of 1962 movie. This iconic storm swept the Atlantic coast forever altering the island’s landscape. Last but not least we invite you to nominate someone for our annual spirit award! Do you know someone who has helped preserve local history? If so, we invite you to nominate them for the Spirit Award. Both individuals and organizations are eligible for nomination. Please visit our website ocmuseum.org for registration and additional information regarding all fall events.