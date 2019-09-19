Museum Day in Ocean City: Saturday, September 21

4 hours ago
Museums in and around Ocean City bring a special flare as many highlight the surrounding area, animals, and history. A great way to find out about all the Eastern Shore has to offer is by visiting these local treasures.

Here are a list of some local museums participating in Museum Day:

Calvin B. Taylor House

Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

Discover Sea Shipwreck Museum

Julia A. Purnell Museum

Furnace Town Museum

Ward Museum

Some museums you will need to contact to receive a free pass, others are opening their doors to the public. Please contact them to see how they are handling admissions, but participating museums will be FREE!

