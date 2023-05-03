64.2 F
Ocean City
Mothers Day 2023 in Ocean City MD: 10 Ways to Celebrate

By Anne Neely
It’s that time of year when we get to show mom some extra love, and what better place to do that, than in than Ocean City, Maryland! Here are some suggestions on where to stay, what to do and where to go on Mother’s Day Weekend in Ocean City, MD:

Stay at the Grand Hotel Ocean City Oceanfront

Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel on 21st Street and the Boardwalk has Mother’s Day Weekend rooms from $229 (use Spring Into Savings deal). Stay on a weekday up until May 11th,  and get their Guest Appreciation rate at $79 for City Views, $89 for Partial Views and at $109 for Direct Ocean Fronts.

Catch the sunrise on the beach.

Sunrise in Ocean City

Once you are in Ocean City, bring your favorite mom coffee in bed and then head out to the beach to catch the sunrise.  That’s the most perfect way to start the day, of course.  You can be the first to see the sun as it rises above the Atlantic Ocean.  Then, you can take mom for a walk along the miles of free white sand beaches before heading back to your hotel.

Take a stroll on the Boardwalk.

Have a treat on the Ocean City Boardwalk

If your favorite mom isn’t tired of walking yet, take a leisurely walk along Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk and enjoy the beautiful ocean views with your mom. You can also stop by the various shops and vendors along the way to pick up some souvenirs or treats. Buy her a bucket of caramel corn, an order of Thrasher’s or a great coffee. Or maybe all three! It is Mother’s Day after all!

Join the Boardwalk Run/Walk to Raise Money for Lyme’s Disease Awareness

Lyme Awareness 5K

If your favorite mom would rather join a group to make the world a better place, then you can take part in or cheer on those in the Lyme Awareness 5k Walk & Fun Run which takes place on the Boardwalk from 9am on Saturday, May13th.

Enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch at the Residence Inn

“Mom”osa Paint Brunch at the Residence Inn. Paint, sip, AND nibble this Mother’s Day at the Residence Inn OC! Bring home a lovely canvas you and mom will cherish forever. The Art League Of Ocean City is presenting a Special Mother’s Day brunch where mom can create and take home a stunning mermaid scene. Bring the special lady in your life for a fun brunch in their Bayview Bar and Grille, followed by an instructed paint session. Event is open to children 7 and older and must be accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, contact hotel sales at 443.664.7043 or click here

End the day with a sunset.

Sunset at Northside Park

 If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there.

Take mom to the theater.

On Saturday, May13th, Dance Alley Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND at the Performing Arts Center on 40th Street.

Take mom to the market!

Berlin Md Farmer’s Market

 Berlin Farmers Market takes place in Berlin on Sunday May 14th between 9am-1pm, rain or shine. This is a Producers Only Market featuring over 35 farmers, food cultivators, bakers, distillers, seafood, meat, eggs and so much more! Buy something special so you can cook a delicious dinner for Mom when you get home!

Bring Mom to Trimper Rides on Mother’s Day.

Mom can join in the giveaways especially for moms from local businesses.  Amongst the surprises for mom is a portrait area and hair styling stations by students of Del-Mar-Va Beauty Academy. 

Take Mom Out to Eat on Mother’s Day in Ocean City

Captain’s Table Lobster specials 

Many people take their moms out to eat on Mother’s Day, but when you come to Ocean City, your options are endless AND you can choose from some of the best local seafood anywhere.

Longboard Cafe

longboard-cafe
Longboard Cafe’s outdoor seating area

Longboard Cafe, where reservations are always recommended, has a special Mother’s Day menu which includes:

Appetizers: 

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail $14.00 – Shrimp Avocado in Mexican cocktail sauce with pico and cilantro served with tortilla chips on the side.

Eggplant Stack – $13.00 – hand breaded and fried eggplant slices layered with fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce garnished with fresh basil.

Entrees: 

Stuffed Flounder $34 – Fresh flounder Stuffed with Crab Cake Filling, topped with Lemon Bure Blanc, served with rice and asparagus.

Seafood Risotto $40 – lobster, shrimp, scallops, creamy risotto served with asparagus.

Angler Restaurant and Bar

Angler Bar and Restaurant Ocean City
There’s always a view to admire at the Angler Bar and Restaurant
At the Angler on Mother’s Day, all moms get a complimentary dessert! There will be evening entertainment from 5-9pm with Charlie Travers on Thursday May 11th, and Aron Howell on Sunday May 14th. Mothers Day Weekend, the Angler will be open Thursday and Sunday only. 
                                       

Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar

If you are looking for somewhere special to take mom for Mother’s Day, try Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar in West Ocean City, and let her savor their chef’s creations.

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

