Mothers Day 2023 in Ocean City MD: 10 Ways to Celebrate

It’s that time of year when we get to show mom some extra love, and what better place to do that, than in than Ocean City, Maryland! Here are some suggestions on where to stay, what to do and where to go on Mother’s Day Weekend in Ocean City, MD:
1Stay at the Grand Hotel Ocean City Oceanfront
The Grand Hotel on 21st Street and the Boardwalk has Mother’s Day Weekend rooms from $229 (use Spring Into Savings deal). Stay on a weekday up until May 11th, and get their Guest Appreciation rate at $79 for City Views, $89 for Partial Views and at $109 for Direct Ocean Fronts.
2Catch the sunrise on the beach.
Once you are in Ocean City, bring your favorite mom coffee in bed and then head out to the beach to catch the sunrise. That’s the most perfect way to start the day, of course. You can be the first to see the sun as it rises above the Atlantic Ocean. Then, you can take mom for a walk along the miles of free white sand beaches before heading back to your hotel.
3Take a stroll on the Boardwalk.
If your favorite mom isn’t tired of walking yet, take a leisurely walk along Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk and enjoy the beautiful ocean views with your mom. You can also stop by the various shops and vendors along the way to pick up some souvenirs or treats. Buy her a bucket of caramel corn, an order of Thrasher’s or a great coffee. Or maybe all three! It is Mother’s Day after all!
4Join the Boardwalk Run/Walk to Raise Money for Lyme’s Disease Awareness
If your favorite mom would rather join a group to make the world a better place, then you can take part in or cheer on those in the Lyme Awareness 5k Walk & Fun Run which takes place on the Boardwalk from 9am on Saturday, May13th.
5Enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch at the Residence Inn
“Mom”osa Paint Brunch at the Residence Inn. Paint, sip, AND nibble this Mother’s Day at the Residence Inn OC! Bring home a lovely canvas you and mom will cherish forever. The Art League Of Ocean City is presenting a Special Mother’s Day brunch where mom can create and take home a stunning mermaid scene. Bring the special lady in your life for a fun brunch in their Bayview Bar and Grille, followed by an instructed paint session. Event is open to children 7 and older and must be accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, contact hotel sales at 443.664.7043 or click here.
6End the day with a sunset.
If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there.
7Take mom to the theater.
On Saturday, May13th, Dance Alley Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND at the Performing Arts Center on 40th Street.
8Take mom to the market!
Berlin Farmers Market takes place in Berlin on Sunday May 14th between 9am-1pm, rain or shine. This is a Producers Only Market featuring over 35 farmers, food cultivators, bakers, distillers, seafood, meat, eggs and so much more! Buy something special so you can cook a delicious dinner for Mom when you get home!
9Bring Mom to Trimper Rides on Mother’s Day.
Mom can join in the giveaways especially for moms from local businesses. Amongst the surprises for mom is a portrait area and hair styling stations by students of Del-Mar-Va Beauty Academy.
10Take Mom Out to Eat on Mother’s Day in Ocean City
Many people take their moms out to eat on Mother’s Day, but when you come to Ocean City, your options are endless AND you can choose from some of the best local seafood anywhere.
Longboard Cafe
Longboard Cafe, where reservations are always recommended, has a special Mother’s Day menu which includes:
Appetizers:
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail $14.00 – Shrimp Avocado in Mexican cocktail sauce with pico and cilantro served with tortilla chips on the side.
Eggplant Stack – $13.00 – hand breaded and fried eggplant slices layered with fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce garnished with fresh basil.
Entrees:
Stuffed Flounder $34 – Fresh flounder Stuffed with Crab Cake Filling, topped with Lemon Bure Blanc, served with rice and asparagus.
Seafood Risotto $40 – lobster, shrimp, scallops, creamy risotto served with asparagus.
Angler Restaurant and Bar
Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar
If you are looking for somewhere special to take mom for Mother’s Day, try Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar in West Ocean City, and let her savor their chef’s creations.