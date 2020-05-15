Maryland ‘s Safety Standards

Best Practices and Back to Business Pledge

The State of Maryland is asking business to sign the Back to Business Pledge, and adhere to Best Practices. If businesses are pronouncing that they are ascribing to either here is what they state.

Best Practices for Businesses to Reopen:

Open For Employers Open For Employees Open For Visitors Prepare your reopening and operating plan according to CDC guidance and OSHA guidance. If you are sick, stay home or see a doctor. If you are sick, please don’t visit us unless you have to. Prepare your physical facility - for buildings that have not been occupied, check HVAC systems and flush the water system. Stay 6 feet from other people (social distancing). Use a face covering at all times (no shirt, no shoes, no face covering, no service). Communicate your COVID-19 policies clearly to everyone, including signage for staff and visitors. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze, or use a tissue. Arrange visitor and employee spacing and traffic to maintain 6 foot separation wherever possible, and prevent crowding. Cover your cough or sneeze, or use a tissue. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer. Screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms at start of work. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Stay 6 feet from others (social distancing) wherever possible. Be aware of employees with higher risk for severe disease and consider moving them to areas of lower risk.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in accordance with CDC guidelines. Please don’t crowd. Clean and disinfect the facility according to CDC guidance Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer. Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with State and Federal law.

Maryland Strong Back to Business Pledge:

Maryland’s business community plays a critical role in protecting our citizens and preventing another surge of COVID-19 infections. Because we are committed to the safety and health of our valuable employees and customers, we pledge to:

Create an environment that allows for physical distancing between individuals (6 feet is recommended) to the extent possible.

Ensure our place of business is routinely cleaned and encourage our employees to frequently wash their hands.

Provide flexibility to our employees, provide training and education and clearly communicate policies and procedures.

Reduce and disinfect as many ‘high touch surfaces’ as possible.

Additionally follow guidance provided by the CDC, the Maryland Department of Health and our own industry.

Business are then ask to sign the pledge and post it to show compliance.

As the Governor states, ‘we are all in this together.’ As you can see we all have roles to play in keeping each other safe. Best Practices do not end at facilities or employees, but to all coming and going from the places we frequent.