Join in on the Summer Fun at Odyssea Watersports!

If you’re heading down to the ocean, now is the perfect time to visit Odyssea Watersports! Founded by Ron and the late Sheila Croker in 1997, Odyssea has always been about family. Ever since its founding, Odyssea has been committed to providing top of the line customer service, and over two decades, the company has grown from just 4 employees to well over 20. Now, there is even a second location, which is known as Action Watersports. Creating a safe family atmosphere remains Odyssea’s number one priority.

Family Atmosphere

Manager Justin Clemens says that the family atmosphere sets Odyssea apart from the competition. After all, their motto has always been to “treat customers how you would want to be treated while on vacation.” Clemens adds that “as long as everyone is safe and smiling, it’s a successful day.”

Rentals

Odyssea offers jet ski, paddleboard, kayak, and pontoon boat rentals. If you’re looking to enjoy a wild jet ski ride, you can even rent the small and lightweight Seadoo Trixx jet ski! Additionally, Odyssea offers VIP storage and winterizations for jet skis and boats, as well as a full-service shop where lights, batteries, spark plugs, and more can be repaired. Clemens says that there is even a private beach at Odyssea, something you won’t see anywhere else. Finally, there aren’t any docks, so you don’t have to worry about pulling in or out!

COVID-19 Response

Just like every other business across the nation, Odyssea is also taking safety seriously. Paperwork is now filled out electronically and plastic barriers have been added between employees and customers, limiting contact. Other precautions include regularly wiping down jet skis and disinfecting life jackets. You can also bring your own life jacket or buy a brand new one from Odyssea. Of course, Odyssea encourages social distancing on the beach, but masks are not required when on the water. Clemens says that both employees and customers have been responding well to the new measures.

Fortunately, Clemens says that business has not been negatively affected by the coronavirus. In fact, Clemens says that Odyssea is prospering and that he has “never seen this many people in Ocean City at the beginning of June. It looks like mid-July or August.” In this post-quarantine world, people are ready to visit Ocean City and take part in lower-risk outdoor activities like watersports. Clemens says that the mass return to the outdoors throughout the pandemic has helped not only Odyssea Watersports thrive, but many other outdoor recreational businesses as well.

You can visit Odyssea Watersports at 5003c Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842

