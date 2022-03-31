64.3 F
Ocean City
Jellyfish Festival 2022 in Ocean City

June 4-5th

Nothing says Summer more than beer & live music on the beach and the Ocean City Jellyfish Festival is just the weekend you need to bring a close to Spring and get into Summer mode.

Start your planning for the 2022 Jellyfish Festival happening June 4-5th in Ocean City, MD.  Watch this video for a taste of what fun & excitement to expect at the Jellyfish Festival.

View more on our Jellyfish Festival page.

ShoreCraftBeer.com has event details and tickets to the best beer & music festival on the MD shore. Jellyfish Festival Event Information & Tickets   

