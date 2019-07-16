Ocean City’s New Home2 Suites by Hilton is a Pet-Friendly Bayside Haven

Pushed back from the noise of Coastal Highway, a short bus trip away from the Inlet and all the amusements downtown but far enough away for some likely much-needed peace and quiet — with only the sound of crickets and night herons gently coasting along the bay at nighttime — and evenings spent sitting around the firepit.

Does this sound like heaven to you?

The Home2 Suites by Hilton on 67th Street opened quietly last November, about as quiet as the Assawoman basin that it sits on. But even though the Home2 Suites is new, and somewhat hidden away behind a bayside shopping center and a big, indoor/outdoor Old Pro mini golf, the hotel has had no problem filling up its rooms and suites for the summer.

“It’s kind of surprising how many guests want to be away from the Inlet and all the action,” said Kaitie Cochran, the hotel’s General Manager. “We’re great because we’re conveniently located, we still have the bus stop right out here, and we’re very close to [Route] 90.”

Most of their guests, Cochran said, come with pets in tow. The Home2 Suites prides itself on its pet-friendliness, and even though pets aren’t allowed on Ocean City’s beach in the summertime, they’re more than welcome to hang out in the Home2’s guest rooms while their owners soak up the sun.

Furry, four-legged guests will probably enjoy at least a few of the hotel’s amenities as much as their owners will. In the backyard, just outside the indoor pool area, is a grilling station that overlooks the bay. Families are encouraged to cook out and enjoy their meal under the shade of an umbrella, all the while enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of the marshlands. Dogs will love being outdoors and catching scraps off the grill, and most humans won’t be able to help but gawk at the scenery.

They might even hear the sounds of motors, the telltale signal that some lucky boat owner is approaching the dock. The Home2 Suites owns the dock outside their building, so guests with a boat are welcome to use it for an additional fee. Even guests without a boat can try their hand at crabbing off the dock, or head next door to the 67th Street Paddle Cove and rent a stand-up paddleboard without having to trek more than a few feet away from the hotel.

The major draw of this all-suites, extended-stay hotel is in its very name. Rooms are modern and contemporary and designed to feel more like an apartment than a hotel room, so visitors don’t feel like they’re saying goodbye to all the convenience and comfort of their home when they go away on vacation.

Each room features a pullout sofa, microwave, dishwasher and full-size refrigerator, and although there is no oven or stove, guests can rent an induction burner to cook on for free (though at breakfast time they’ll probably want to take advantage of the continental spread rather than cook for themselves).

Any couple or family who wants to enjoy the quieter side of Ocean City while also being near nature and alongside their beloved pets will find just the rest and relaxation they’re looking for at the Home2 Suites by Hilton. The hotel is just steps away from Old Pro, 67th Street Paddle Cove, Longboard Cafe, SweetFrog, Ron Jon Surf Shop and the Kite Loft, so those looking for something fun to do on a hot summer day won’t have to look far. Plus, the bus downtown to all the shops, entertainment and Inlet amusements is right outside the door. Vacation has never been easier.