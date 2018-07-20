Children’s Day on the Bay Festival Aug 5th

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will be hosting their 8th Annual Children’s Day on the Bay Festival on Sunday, August 5th from 12:00-3:00 pm. This free, family friendly event takes place on the bay at Sunset Park in Ocean City, MD. Families will get to experience live animals, games, crafts, live music and Dough Roller Pizza!

The Salisbury Zoo and Maryland State Parks will be there with live exotic and native animals. Chincoteague Bay Field Station, Ocean City Surf Club, Furnace Town, Maryland Coastal Bays, Ward Museum, Indian River Life-Saving Station, Ocean City Library, Ocean City Recreation and Parks, Rackliffe House, and the Art League will be on the scene with demonstrations, crafts, and games to engage kids of all ages! Throughout the day the Ocean City Police Department will be out and about with their horses!

Whether you find yourself, playing colonial games with Rackliffe House, creating a piece of art with the Art League or taking a closer look at a great horned owl, you and your family will learn all about the many local educational organizations that Delmarva has to offer! This event is sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation. If you would like more information regarding Children’s Day on the Bay, please contact the Museum at 410-289-4991 or email christine@ocmuseum.org. This event is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.