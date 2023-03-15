49.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
DowntownMidtownNewsNorth Ocean CityOcean City HotelsOcean City Accommodations

Serenity on the Shore: Unwinding in an Ocean City Bayside Hotel

Anne Neely
By Anne Neely
0
18

If you’re looking for a more laid-back, relaxing vacation in Ocean City, MD, a hotel on the bayside might be just what you need. Bayside hotels offer beautiful water views, sunsets, quieter surroundings, and easy access to a variety of water-based activities. Here’s a closer look at some of the top hotels on the bayside in Ocean City, MD.

1
Residence Inn

View from the Residence Inn Ocean City

The Residence Inn is an excellent option for those looking for a bayside hotel in Ocean City, MD. This hotel offers spacious suites with full kitchens, making it a great choice for families. The Residence Inn features an outdoor pool and fire pit, as well as a fitness center. Guests can enjoy beautiful views of the bay from the hotel’s outdoor patio area.

2
Fenwick Inn

The Fenwick Inn is another great option for those looking for a hotel on the bayside. This hotel is located just a short walk across Coastal Highway from the beach. The recently renovated hotel features an indoor pool and splash pad, updated rooms, fitness center, and their on-site restaurant is due to open this season. 

 

3
Aloft Ocean City

Aloft Ocean City outdoor pool

The Aloft is a modern and stylish hotel located right on the bay.  The hotel has a fitness center and guests can enjoy private balconies, and walk-in showers with rain shower-heads and personal Bliss Spa shower amenities. You can relax at their outdoor tiki bar, Liquid Therapy, and this hotels welcomes pets with the Arf program which gives dogs an Aloft-branded bed and bowl, plus treats and toys!.

 

4
Home2 Suites

Outdoor sitting area at the Home2 Suites

The Home2 Suites is a newer hotel located on the bayside in Ocean City, MD. This hotel offers spacious suites with a well-equipped kitchenette complete with a full-size refrigerator, dishes, microwave and flatware. Enjoy the open and airy layout of your suite, which includes a living room, featuring a sofa bed, and a partial separated bedroom.The Home2 Suites features an indoor pool and fitness center. Guests can enjoy beautiful views of the bay from the hotel’s outdoor patio area and grilling area. Bring your pets with you; they offer special amenities and services to our furry guests.

 

5
Princess Bayside

Princess Bayside Ocean City
The Princess Bayside

The Princess Bayside is a classic Ocean City hotel located right on the bay. This hotel features an indoor pool, and outdoor rooftop pool with beautiful views of the bay. Guests can enjoy easy access to a variety of water-based activities from their private beach, including boating, fishing, and jet skiing.

 

Hotels on the bayside in Ocean City, MD offer a unique and relaxing vacation experience. From modern and stylish hotels to classic and family-friendly options, there’s a bayside hotel that’s perfect for your needs. So book your stay, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for a fun and relaxing vacation on the beautiful bayside of Ocean City, MD!

Previous article
Is it a booger? Is it slime? No, it’s seaweed!
Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,868FollowersFollow
507SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND