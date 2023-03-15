Serenity on the Shore: Unwinding in an Ocean City Bayside Hotel

The Princess Bayside is a classic Ocean City hotel located right on the bay. This hotel features an indoor pool, and outdoor rooftop pool with beautiful views of the bay. Guests can enjoy easy access to a variety of water-based activities from their private beach, including boating, fishing, and jet skiing.

Hotels on the bayside in Ocean City, MD offer a unique and relaxing vacation experience. From modern and stylish hotels to classic and family-friendly options, there’s a bayside hotel that’s perfect for your needs. So book your stay, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for a fun and relaxing vacation on the beautiful bayside of Ocean City, MD!