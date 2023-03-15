Serenity on the Shore: Unwinding in an Ocean City Bayside Hotel

If you’re looking for a more laid-back, relaxing vacation in Ocean City, MD, a hotel on the bayside might be just what you need. Bayside hotels offer beautiful water views, sunsets, quieter surroundings, and easy access to a variety of water-based activities. Here’s a closer look at some of the top hotels on the bayside in Ocean City, MD.
The Residence Inn is an excellent option for those looking for a bayside hotel in Ocean City, MD. This hotel offers spacious suites with full kitchens, making it a great choice for families. The Residence Inn features an outdoor pool and fire pit, as well as a fitness center. Guests can enjoy beautiful views of the bay from the hotel’s outdoor patio area.
The Fenwick Inn is another great option for those looking for a hotel on the bayside. This hotel is located just a short walk across Coastal Highway from the beach. The recently renovated hotel features an indoor pool and splash pad, updated rooms, fitness center, and their on-site restaurant is due to open this season.
The Aloft is a modern and stylish hotel located right on the bay. The hotel has a fitness center and guests can enjoy private balconies, and walk-in showers with rain shower-heads and personal Bliss Spa shower amenities. You can relax at their outdoor tiki bar, Liquid Therapy, and this hotels welcomes pets with the Arf program which gives dogs an Aloft-branded bed and bowl, plus treats and toys!.
The Home2 Suites is a newer hotel located on the bayside in Ocean City, MD. This hotel offers spacious suites with a well-equipped kitchenette complete with a full-size refrigerator, dishes, microwave and flatware. Enjoy the open and airy layout of your suite, which includes a living room, featuring a sofa bed, and a partial separated bedroom.The Home2 Suites features an indoor pool and fitness center. Guests can enjoy beautiful views of the bay from the hotel’s outdoor patio area and grilling area. Bring your pets with you; they offer special amenities and services to our furry guests.
The Princess Bayside is a classic Ocean City hotel located right on the bay. This hotel features an indoor pool, and outdoor rooftop pool with beautiful views of the bay. Guests can enjoy easy access to a variety of water-based activities from their private beach, including boating, fishing, and jet skiing.
Hotels on the bayside in Ocean City, MD offer a unique and relaxing vacation experience. From modern and stylish hotels to classic and family-friendly options, there’s a bayside hotel that’s perfect for your needs. So book your stay, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for a fun and relaxing vacation on the beautiful bayside of Ocean City, MD!