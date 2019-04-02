Berlin Clean-Up Day to take place April 27

Every spring in the Town of Berlin, around the same time as Earth Day, the Town sponsors Take Pride in Berlin Week and Berlin Clean-Up Day at Stephen Decatur, Henry and Berlin Falls Parks.

This year, the Town is excited to announce new partnerships with the Kiwanis Club, Comcast and the Department of Natural Resources for Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more than a decade, volunteers have dedicated a few hours on an April Saturday to help give Berlin’s Parks and neighborhoods a spring cleaning. Individuals and teams are needed to help with planting, weeding, raking, mulching and whatever else needs attention. Students are invited to volunteer and earn community service hours.

There will be several new activities on Clean-Up Day this year: Comcast will work with the Parks Commission to incorporate Comcast Cares Day into the annual Clean-Up. The Department of Natural Resources will sponsor a Backyard Buffer tree giveaway, and there will also be plantings of pollinator gardens and tours of Berlin Falls Park.

Volunteers can sign up ahead of time at www.comcastinthecommunity.com, or at one of the Town Parks on April 27. Free T-shirts will be provided while supplies last.

The Maryland Forest Service will also hold its Backyard Buffer tree giveaway, where bundles of trees will be available on a first-come-first-served basis to any Worcester County landowner; those living near streams, creeks or ditches especially are encouraged to plant. Pre-register by April 26 by emailing Mary Bohlen at mbohlen@berlinmd.gov or call 410-641-4314 to reserve your bundle.

The Berlin Falls Park Advisory Committee will be planting pollinator gardens at Berlin Falls Park and will offer information and tours about the park.

Free lunch for all volunteers will be provided by the Ocean City Kiwanis club at Henry Park starting at 11:30 a.m.

The main clean-up areas are Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli St. and Henry Park on Flower St., as well as Berlin Falls Park on Old Ocean City Blvd. Some supplies will be available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows are always needed.

Clean-up of Hudson Branch will also be needed; this activity is not for young children. Heavy clothes and boots are recommended. For general park clean-up, sign up at any of the parks starting at 8:30 a.m. The Hudson Branch sign-up is at Henry Park.

Residents and business owners can also choose to spend their time anywhere they feel needs attention. Trash pickup will be available; items for pickup will need to be placed in one location at the clean-up area and the Town must be contacted so that Town crews can collect everything following Clean-Up Day.

For more information, please contact Mary Bohlen at 410-641-4314 or mbohlen@berlinmd.gov. Information can also be found on Facebook at “Take Pride in Berlin Week” and on the Town’s website at www.berlinmd.gov/department/parks.