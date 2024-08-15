62.6 F
Ocean City
Artists Paint OC: Plein Air Extravaganza

Art LeagueDowntownFamily
By Ann
plein air artist paints ocean city
Roberta Staat paints Boardwalk scenery during the Quick Draw Competition, a part of last year’s paint Ocean City en plein air event.

The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to witness artists painting throughout the town. “En plein air,” meaning “in the open air,” is the heart of this festival.  From August 14-18, 2024, Ocean City will transform into an open-air art studio as 50 professional artists capture the essence of local landscapes throughout the town. You might catch them capturing the beauty of the beach, the charm of the boardwalk, or the serenity of the bay. This is your chance to witness the creative process firsthand and see iconic local scenes come to life on canvas. Then, you can join the artists at the Art League of Ocean City to buy these fabulous works of art at great prices during the “Wet Paint Sales.

Featured Artists

Betty Huang from Easton MD paints plein air in Ocean City
Betty Huang from Easton MD paints plein air in Ocean City.

This year’s event showcases a diverse group of talented artists, including:

Plein Air Events Scheduled for This Weekend

Saturday’s Wet Paint Sale and Celebration

On Saturday, August 17th, the artists will present their finest works for judging and participate in the Wet Paint Sale. The evening will feature live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday’s Quick Paint and Sale

Sunday morning offers a dynamic experience with the Quick Paint and Sale. Watch artists create masterpieces in downtown Ocean City from 9-11 a.m., then purchase their work at the Arts Center from 1-3 p.m. Enjoy live music and a cash bar.

Kids Paint OC

For the second year, “Kids Paint OC” joins the festival, showcasing plein air artwork by young artists aged 6-17. Their work will be on display on Sunday, August 18th, from noon-3 p.m., with cash prizes awarded.

About the Art League of Ocean City

painting of ocean city md
Painting of the Ocean City Beach by Maggii Sarfaty. Courtesy of the Art League of Ocean City.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering artistic expression and appreciation.They provide education, exhibits, scholarships, programs, and community art projects.

For More Information

Visit OCart.org or call 410-524-9433 for additional details about the festival and its events.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
