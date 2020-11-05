Winterfest Packages 2020

Take a break from your every day routine, and head down to Ocean City for the Winterfest of Lights. A little escapism could do us all some good right now, and some Ocean City hotels have put together packages which include your room, tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and some other goodies.

Available November 19th- January 2nd. Two night accommodations, two tickets for admission into Winterfest of Lights, weekdays starting at $128*, weekends starting at $208*

*Taxes and fees are not included. Package requires a deposit of the first nights plus taxes at the reservation time Prices are per package, based on availability and subject to change. Normal cancellation policy applies. Offer not valid for existing reservations or any other promotions. Black-out dates may apply.

One night deluxe ocean view accommodations, $50 meal credit per room valid at any of our food and beverage outlets, and admission for two to the Winterfest of Lights walking tour at Northside Park. Available On Weekends November 20 – December 26, 2020. All rates are based on double occupancy and include tax. Please use Promotional Code: WINTERFEST. **Package only available on Fridays & Saturdays**

The Howard Johnson Ocean front Plaza on 12th street has a Winterfest Package which runs from November 22nd – December 26th, and includes two nights accommodation, 4 tickets to Winterfest of Lights, $40 in meal vouchers, and all taxes. $199 total for standard or sideview, $249 total for oceanfront. Available weekdays and weekends.