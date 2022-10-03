A Lot Can Happen in a Week – With Bad Weather.

The Week in Pictures –

From the sunny days early in the week when Oceans Calling was scheduled to attract 50,000 fans to the rescue of a front end loader from the surf and coastal flooding, this has been a wild week. Here we review the week in photos

Oceans Calling Sets up on the Beach

The beginning of last week was sunny and warm, as it has been for the last few weeks. Hurricane Ian was threatening Puerto Rico and was predicted to hit Florida, but we weren’t too worried yet.

The Boardwalk was Busy in Anticipation of the Biggest Concert Event EVER in Ocean City

Plastic decking material was laid down on the sand to allow all those cars to drive on the beach as they set up for Oceans Calling. People watched the process with interest even though the boardwalk benches were fenced off from the public. That plastic decking becomes important later as our story starts to unfold.

The Stage Stands Ready, but the Clouds & Wind are Moving In.

The press/box office opened Thursday at noon and the rumors were flying that the Oceans Calling concert weekend might cancel. The white tents and the fabric on the big stages had already suffered some wind damage, but the decision to cancel wasn’t communicated to the public until early Thursday afternoon.

Oceans Calling Canceled the Event

Now that the decision was made, the team had to get their stuff off the beach to be sure that everybody and everything was safe. As you can see, there was already damage.

The Oceans Calling Team Starts Rapidly Breaking Down Tents & Signage

The stages are gone but the “Duradeck” remains on the inlet side of the pier

Water had obviously covered the beach – and the duradeck – on Friday evening, but by late morning as the tide was coming back up, the duradeck remained, albeit, a little buried.

The Tide Rushes In with Crashing Waves

The waves crashed into the pier and onto the beach, creating a problem for those working on the shore to collect all the tents, duradecking, and other accoutrements left over from the Oceans Calling Festival.

2 Loaders Try to Save the “Duradeck” and a Rescue is Necessary.

Unfortunately, the ocean had other ideas and trapped one of the loaders in the surf. With sand well above his wheels, the rescue mission ensued.

Monday isn’t Much Better

With coastal flood warnings, high wind alerts, and 8-12′ waves predicted through Tuesday and rain continuing through Wednesday, the only good news is that it is supposed to be GORGEOUS this weekend.

The Flooding Continues Across the Lower Shore