The public is invited to the Art League of Ocean City‘s monthly First Friday reception on March 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th street. MAC’s Catering will provide complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

In the Thaler Gallery is a group show by Art League members, whose works on display fit the exhibit’s theme “Note Worthy”–inspired by music. Each piece on display was inspired by a specific song, and visitors can pull up a YouTube playlist to listen to the songs as they view the art.

Upstairs, the work of four talented artists on the rise will fill the Galleria with a show entitled “Ones to Watch.” Abbi Custis of Salisbury, a former event planner in Washington, D.C., creates abstract paintings on canvas with acrylics and mixed media. Twin brothers Darien and Tyler Henson, originally from Rockville, are photographers and students at Salisbury University. Brianna Star Sorenson, formerly from Garland, Utah, is also a student at SU, majoring in sculpture.

Steve Shreve occupies Studio E in March. Originally from Western Maryland and now a resident of Ocean City, Shreve creates with metal and reclaimed wood and also paints on metal. He produces works for local commercial businesses as well as creating art.

Gregg Rosner of Selbyville shows his eclectic art in the Spotlight Gallery during March. A graduate of St. Lawrence University and now manager of the Delaware Seashore State Park venue at the Indian River Inlet, Rosner is also an active member of the Surfrider Foundation.

Marisa Longo is the artisan in residence for March, offering her one-of-a-kind jewelry and sculptures inspired by the natural objects found on Assateague Island.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street is the home of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors. Funding for exhibits is also provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

More information is available at 410-524-9433 or www.artleagueofoceancity.org.

Featured photo is of Abbi Custis, courtesy of the Art League of Ocean City.