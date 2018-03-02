Ocean City Emergency Management Encourages Residents to Prepare for Extreme Winds

Ocean City, Maryland – (March 2, 2018): The current storm system bringing extreme wind and rain across Maryland is expected to last in Ocean City throughout the weekend. The most dangerous conditions have started this morning with gusty winds which will continue, along with potential flooding, until Sunday.

“These forecasted wind gusts are very serious,” said Ocean City Emergency Services Director, Joseph Theobald. “Residents and visitors should consider keeping devices fully charged, before the wind starts blowing, in case the power goes. If at all possible, it is encouraged to stay inside during the height of the storm. These wind speeds have the potential of creating hazardous conditions for travel and being outdoors starting today.”

According the National Weather Service, wind gusts could reach as high as 70 miles per hour today and will push through into the weekend. Ocean City’s Emergency Services Department continues to actively monitor this storm and will continue to coordinate with state and local partners to ensure readiness.

Additionally, tidal flooding is possible, specifically during high tide cycles, throughout the weekend. Residents can take the following actions to prepare for high winds and related weather hazards:

Make sure not to leave pets outside during the storm.

Avoid traveling. Let family and friends know of your destination, route, and expected arrival time if you need to travel.

Know how to contact your electric supplier if the power goes out. For a list of power company contacts or to keep track of outages in Maryland, visit mema.maryland.gov. Put their phone number in your contact list and save it.

Power Outages can be monitored here: http://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/PowerOutagesData.aspx

Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends if possible, especially those who might be seriously affected by a power outage.

If you use a generator during a power outage, make sure to follow all safety recommendations and never run a generator inside a building or near windows and vents.

For more preparedness information, http://mema.maryland.gov or ready.gov.