Ocean City, MD, November 28th, 2017–The Commander Hotel & Suites, which is ranked #6 of 104 hotels in Ocean City by TripAdvisor, raised $5,000 for the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore as part of the Stay United initiative. Proceeds from the campaign, which included 12 hotels in the Ocean City area, will be used to help provide health, education, and financial stability for citizens in need who live in the region.

“We’re honored to be a part of Stay United, and we’re also proud to have delivered such great results for the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore,” says Michael Hayes, General Manager at The Commander Hotel & Suites. “Throughout our 87 year history, we’ve aimed to be a good corporate citizen by being an active member of the Ocean City community. Stay United offered us an excellent opportunity to deliver on that goal.”

The participating hotels in the Stay United campaign, which debuted this year, donated over $21,000 for the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore. Every dollar that was raised will fund local programs for residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Dorchester Counties.

Along with its involvement in Stay United, The Commander Hotel & Suites will also sponsor the United Way of Lower Eastern Shore’s 2017 United Way Holiday Ball on December 2. The sponsorship was made possible through Blue Water Development Corporation, which is the Hotel’s ownership group.

“The staff at The Commander has been incredible,” says Olivia Mommé, Community Outreach Coordinator at United Way of Lower Eastern Shore. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know them, and we can’t thank them enough for all that they do for our neighbors in need.”