Save money by booking your vacation early. Here’s how.

Everyone wants to save money when they’re on vacation. When you plan your summer trip far enough in advance, the easiest way to save money is by booking your hotel months ahead. Here are some of our favorite “book early” specials, so when summer rolls around you’ll have that much extra cash for a bucket of Thrasher’s or a round of mini golf.

Early Seagull Savings! Rate Code: ERA3 – Stay 3 nights and get 15% off. Weekdays only (Sunday – Thursday). Offer valid until March 31, 2018. Black Out Dates Apply. Rate Code: ERA5 – Stay 5 nights and get 20% off. Weekdays only (Sunday – Thursday). Offer valid until March 31, 2018. Black Out Dates Apply.

Oceanfront Suites & Cabanas Ocean City MD | Commander Hotel The Commander Hotel, Oceanfront on the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. Suites and efficiencies available. Call today!

“We are running an Advance Purchase discount between 5%-35%.” *Full payment at reservation time required. Non-refundable cancellation policy apply. Discounts are subject to change. Black-out dates apply. Not valid with any other discounts, packages or group rates.

Vacation Packages for Ocean City, Maryland | Grand Hotel & Spa The Grand Hotel & Spa welcomes you to enjoy our convenient services and contemporary accommodations at affordable rates by taking advantage of our hotel specials, vacation packages and current deals. Whether you’re traveling to Maryland for a family vacation, a weekend escape or if you are traveling here on business, we have a deal, package or special that will meet your travel needs and budget.

Book Early to receive 10% off weekends and 25% off weekdays per night, plus get a a FREE bucket of Thrasher’s Fries! *Offer valid on reservations booked now through April 15, 2018. Certain blackout dates may not be available for discounts.

Scroll down on linked page to “Book Early & Save Big!” under “Deals.”

Deals/Packages | Ocean City Boardwalk Hotels | MD Boardwalk Hotel Group Accommodations at our Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel 3 Course Dinner New Year’s Eve at Brother’s Bistro Live Music starting at 7:30pm Champagne Toast at Midnight New Year’s Day Brunch from 9am-12pm Late check out on New Year’s Day (1pm) Cash bar All Taxes and Gratuity included 3 night package (Arrive Friday, December 29th) $430 per couple 2 night package (Arrive Saturday, December 30th) $350 per couple Click here to View our Menu

Ocean City Maryland Motel | Ocean City MD Hotels | Flamingo Motel Discount Bookings 20% Off Reservations Booked In December and January (promo code WINT) Reservations must be booked by 1/31/2018 55th Anniversary Specials $55 Special Anniversary Weekends (4/21, 5/12).

Book your 2018 reservation between now and March 31, 2018 and save 15% off your stay. Some restrictions may apply. Offer may not be combined with any other discounts.