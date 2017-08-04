Each year OceanCity.com readers vote on the best of everything in Ocean City. We also have a panel of experts around Ocean City who pick their favorites based on local experiences, which we refer to as Editor’s Choice. Click here for this year’s voting.

Ocean City’s iconic Boardwalk is known for many things, especially its amusements. Beyond the amusements though, some of the best summer memories have to do with the sights, experiences, tastes and smells that make the boardwalk the boardwalk. Read on for a list of last year’s “Best of the Boardwalk” winners.

Best Caramel Corn

Fisher’s Popcorn

Fisher’s recently celebrated their 80th anniversary, proving that a bucket of caramel popcorn on the boardwalk never goes out of style. Originally a corner store on Talbot Street, Fisher’s soon gained popularity for their delicious secret caramel recipe, and today they’ve expanded the popcorn flavors to include white cheddar, cinnamon caramel, caramel chocolate drizzle and the old Maryland favorite, Old Bay.

Runner-up: Dolles Candyland

Editor’s choice: Fisher’s Popcorn

Best Boardwalk Shop

The Kite Loft

There are plenty of shops lining the boardwalk from the Inlet to 27th street, but the Kite Loft has been one of the best for 42 years. The Kite Loft is pretty unique for a boardwalk store, with an inventory of kites and kite accessories, aerial toys, windsocks, yard ornaments and general fun stuff for kids and adults. You’ll know you’re near the 5th street Kite Loft as soon as you get close to the high-flying kites on the edge of the beach, and if you’re lucky, you might just be in town for one of their International Kite Festivals.

Runner-up: Quiet Storm

Best Boardwalk Stand

Golden Plate

Sometimes you just don’t have time to sit down and eat when there’s so much fun to be had on the boardwalk, but you need to refuel and maintain your energy for the rest of the day. That’s where the Golden Plate comes in. They’ve been winning the Best Boardwalk Stand award for years, and their gyros and funnel cakes are the best you’ll find in all of Ocean City.

Runner-up: Atlantic Stand

Editor’s choice: Alaska Stand

Alaska, in the middle of Ocean City? Yes, you heard right. The Alaska Stand has actually been around for over 75 years, making it one of the longest best-kept secrets of the boardwalk, although you can’t miss that snow-covered “ALASKA” banner and the oh-so-appealing signage for ice cold lemonade and soft ice cream. At the Alaska stand on 9th street you’ll find all the food that makes a boardwalk great, including burgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, smoothies, lemonade and ice cream.

Best Sit-Down Restaurant

Harrison’s Harbor Watch

With all the food the boardwalk has to offer, Harrison’s Harbor Watch offers the best seafood, local produce and fresh raw bar, with the added benefit of a classic, family-friendly atmosphere and gorgeous views of the ocean. You won’t find a sit-down restaurant on the boardwalk like Harrison’s Harbor Watch.

Runner-up: Captain’s Table

Editor’s choice: Shenanigan’s

Shenanigan’s is the best Irish bar and grill on the boardwalk. In the summer there’s always a crowd at their 4th street restaurant, and for good reason: Shenanigan’s isn’t only family-friendly and located at the center of the boardwalk, but they’ve also got great food, great beer, a jovial Irish atmosphere and, when you’re lucky, live music.

Best Boardwalk Bar

Purple Moose Saloon

For decades, the Purple Moose has been a landmark of Ocean City nightlife. Take shelter from the heat and enjoy a cold drink at the saloon on Talbot Street, where DJs spin classic rock hits all night long, or else a touring band is providing live music ambience.

Runner-up: Shenanigan’s

Editor’s choice: Purple Moose Saloon

Best Boardwalk Pizza

Tony’s

Is Tony the house chef, or the giant pizza-wielding Italian statue inviting hungry families inside the Atlantic avenue restaurant? Either way, whether you’re trying to escape the heat inside or enjoy a drink on the rooftop deck, Tony’s is the perfect place to take a moment to relax and treat the kids to a classic boardwalk pizza pie.

Runner-up: Dough Roller

Editor’s choice: Dough Roller

Pancakes, pizza and everything that belongs under a rolling pin is on the menu at the Dough Roller. The restaurant also serves Dayton’s boardwalk famous fried chicken and a full breakfast menu, but you don’t come to the Dough Roller without at least getting one slice of pizza.

Best Boardwalk Candy

Candy Kitchen

You don’t have to be on the boardwalk to grab a sweet treat from Candy Kitchen, but it’s definitely a boardwalk tradition. Find whatever kind of candy your heart desires, or satisfy your chocolate cravings with a block of delicious fudge–just have a cooler on hand so it doesn’t melt!

Runner-up: Wockenfuss Candies

Editor’s choice: Wockenfuss Candies

Wockenfuss is one of the oldest candy makers in Baltimore, and since their start in 1975, they’ve opened locations in Ocean City to bring their old-fashioned candy and chocolate to our neck of the woods. Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s literally the sweetest or just trying to indulge your chocolate craving, Wockenfuss is the place to go.