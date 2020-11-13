Your Week in Pictures

Your Week in Pictures

Anne Neely
4 hours ago
We’ve had quite a week in Ocean City Maryland. We have had amazing weather for November, with temperatures in the 70’s, and brilliant blue and sunny skies. Visitors got to enjoy not just a walk on the Boardwalk, but a whole afternoon sitting on the beach, enjoying the warmth of the sun.  We’ve also had torrential rain this week, the kind that looks like there is no end in sight. But the rain hasn’t stopped the finishing touches at Northside Park for the Winterfest of Lights which starts November 19th, and visitors and locals alike have made the most of the weather when it’s been glorious, to get outside and enjoy, proving that there is nothing “off” about the off season in Ocean City Maryland! Enjoy some pictures from the last week.

A quiet Baltimore Avenue
Late afternoon sun on Baltimore Avenue
Afternoon bike ride on the Boardwalk
Iconic signs on the Boardwalk
Winterfest signs Downtown
The Ocean City Boardwalk
The Ocean City Boardwalk
Jolly Roger’s Giant Wheel, taking a break until next spring
Murals on Dorchester St
November beach
Enjoying the warmth of the November sun

 

We want to BE these people!
Winterfest 2020 will be here soon
Some youngsters heading out for a surf
Looks like a good spot for a picture this year.
Footsteps on the beach
Fishing for dinner?
The time of year when there’s more seagulls than visitors
A quiet Boardwalk on what started out as a foggy morning
Surfin’ Santa
The big wheel at Trimper’s  coming down for the winter
Lucky little bird
Putting up the tress on Baltimore Avenue
The Inlet
It’s so quiet
Northside Park, looking beautiful as always
Free parking!
The water tower from the beach at 136th Street
A deserted beach
The long shadows of early evening on a winter beach

 

