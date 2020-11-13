Your Week in Pictures

We’ve had quite a week in Ocean City Maryland. We have had amazing weather for November, with temperatures in the 70’s, and brilliant blue and sunny skies. Visitors got to enjoy not just a walk on the Boardwalk, but a whole afternoon sitting on the beach, enjoying the warmth of the sun. We’ve also had torrential rain this week, the kind that looks like there is no end in sight. But the rain hasn’t stopped the finishing touches at Northside Park for the Winterfest of Lights which starts November 19th, and visitors and locals alike have made the most of the weather when it’s been glorious, to get outside and enjoy, proving that there is nothing “off” about the off season in Ocean City Maryland! Enjoy some pictures from the last week.