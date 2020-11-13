Your Week in Pictures

We’ve had quite a week in Ocean City Maryland. We have had amazing weather for November, with temperatures in the 70’s, and brilliant blue and sunny skies. Visitors got to enjoy not just a walk on the Boardwalk, but a whole afternoon sitting on the beach, enjoying the warmth of the sun. We’ve also had torrential rain this week, the kind that looks like there is no end in sight. But the rain hasn’t stopped the finishing touches at Northside Park for the Winterfest of Lights which starts November 19th, and visitors and locals alike have made the most of the weather when it’s been glorious, to get outside and enjoy, proving that there is nothing “off” about the off season in Ocean City Maryland! Enjoy some pictures from the last week.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.