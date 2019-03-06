Worcester County accepting applications for STEM summer programs

Worcester County Economic Development (WCED) is accepting applications for the 2019 STEM summer enrichment programs. These programs provide exceptional opportunities for Worcester County students ages 12-24 to explore local career paths. Applications are available online and are due no later than March 31.

“This program provides an opportunity for our students to learn from local professionals and businesses in STEM career fields and see the job duties in real time, while allowing employers to catch a glimpse of the future workforce and their potential,” WCED Deputy Director Kathryn Gordon said.

From July 22-26, Reach for the Stars STEM Camp for middle schoolers and the Worcester STEM Leadership Cohort for high schoolers will be hosted at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Engineering and Aviation Science department. Transportation will be provided from locations throughout Worcester County.

“Local students, from middle school campers to college interns, will build their resumes and professional network and connect what they are learning in the classroom to their future options in the job market,” STEM Program Manager Fawn Mete said.

The Reach for the Stars STEM Camp, a week-long engineering summer camp offering instruction in engineering, robotics, computer science, and aviation, has expanded, providing opportunities for experienced campers to delve into advanced topics. Level 1 is for first-time campers currently enrolled in grades 6-8. Level II is for those in grades 7-8 who participated in a past camp. There is no cost to participate. Space is limited, and the camp seeks to provide opportunities to students from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields.

The Worcester STEM Leadership Cohort is for students currently enrolled in grades 9-11. Considered a “pre-internship” program, participants will engage in professional development sessions on a variety of career readiness topics, including resume writing, interview skills, workplace communication, college applications, conflict resolution, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Students will receive mentorship from several STEM workforce partners and earn a $200 stipend.

The STEP UP Internship Program provides high school seniors, college students, and graduate students with hands-on work experience in local STEM-related career fields. The 2019 interns will be given opportunities to work in healthcare settings, tech companies, engineering firms, environmental science agencies, and digital media production companies. Students’ skills and interests will be matched with the needs of the employers, so they are able to apply their classroom studies to real life tasks. Interns work 100 hours total from June 1 to July 26 and earn $11/hour.

The application process for each program is competitive. For more information, contact Fawn Mete at fawn@sinepuxentgroup.org.