Winter Weather Roundup: It’s cold, and snow could be in the forecast

It’s going to be a very cold week across the United States. The National Weather Service has warned that some states could suffer the coldest air in a generation, particularly between Tuesday and Thursday in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions. Chicago, for example, could see temperatures as low as 27 below zero on Wednesday night.

“Back to back cold fronts will slice through the eastern two-thirds of the country to deliver one of the coldest arctic air intrusions in recent memory,” according to the National Weather Service. “From Tuesday through Thursday, expect frigid temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills, likely leading to widespread record lows and low maximum temperatures” throughout the U.S.

Ocean City’s weather forecast, week of 1/28/19

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low of about 28 degrees.

Tuesday will see wind, rain, and possibly some snow. Expect wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day, and possible rain after 4 p.m. Tuesday night will see a low around 25, with wind gusts as high as 29 mph, rain and snow before 11 p.m. and a chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Snowfall will likely amount to less than an inch.

On Wednesday the chance of snow continues, this time a 20% chance after 1 p.m. The skies should be clear and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph on Wednesday night, with a low of 10 degrees.

Both Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s and lows between 18 and 23 degrees.

Saturday should be sunny with a high near 37 and Sunday also sunny, with a high reaching 44 degrees.

Rehoboth Beach, DE, meanwhile, could see snow on Friday night, with a daytime high near 29 and a 40% chance of precipitation, followed by another chance for snow on Monday, Feb. 4. The Virginia beaches will see little, if any, snow this week.

Stay warm this week: Dress in layers, make sure your heating units are working and pipes are protected, and keep dreaming of warmer, sunnier beach days.