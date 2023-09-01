Tracks and Yacks- The New Must Do Fall Attraction in Berlin, Maryland

With Fall just around the corner, a few things come to mind. Hot apple cider, pumpkins, and the colorful changing of the leaves in Berlin, Maryland. And there is no better place to be than right in the middle of it than riding through the foliage on a rustic train rail.

A Relaxing Outdoor Experience

Tracks and Yaks, the hot new attraction, that has people flocking to Berlin opened on July 15th. Just off of Main Street, Tracks and Yaks is a fun new experience that takes adventure seekers on a railbike ride through the farm area and country all while being lead by experienced tour guides.

Choose Your Distance

There are currently two ride options. The shortest ride is a 3 mile out and back ride ride (6 miles total) along the flat back areas of Berlin. This leisurely ride takes about an hour and a half on average. The second option is a 6 1/2 out and back (13 miles) ride with a slight detour to a preserved 1870’s Railroad station. This ride takes approximately 2 1/2 hours. Both rides pause in the middle, while tour guides turn your bikes around, you can take in the pretty views, take photos, or just enjoy a bike break.

Two types of railbikes are available. There are 2 seater bikes that sit higher off the ground, while four seater bikes sit a bit lower. Each railbike is equipped to hold 2-4 people. However only one person is required to pedal to keep the railbike in motion. While cruising along taking in the beautiful backroad scenery, bikes stay 40-50 feet apart for maximum safety.

A Experience for All Ages

Tracks and Yaks has been deemed an activity for all ages. As long as you can reach the pedals, you can ride! Babies are welcome. It’s recommended they be in a chest carrier of some sort. Elderly can join in. They can even take a break from pedaling while others keep the bike moving. There are 13 bikes in the fleet. Tracks and Yaks can accommodate up to 46 people at a time. Large groups are welcome and encouraged! Loose and comfy clothing is recommended along with closed toed shoes and a hat to keep the sun from your face. Feel free to bring drinks and snacks. The railbikes even have cup holders to keep your pumpkin spice lattes safe.

Back in 2019, Tracks and Yaks started a lease a portion of the tracks for the adventure. They’re originally owned by the Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware Railroads. They’ve been out of commission since 1870.

Book Your Trip While There’s Still Time

Tracks and Yaks plans to stay open well into the Fall season. They hope to remain open until the end of November, or possibly extending into the first week of December, weather depending. And then plan to open back up around Easter. To book your railbike experience, visit Tracks and Yaks Berlin. Booking ahead of time is very encouraged.

Join the fun, Fall foliage, and festival feeling of Fall with a relaxing trip with Tracks and Yaks! It’ll be the highlight of your Autumn season.