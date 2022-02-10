Top 3 Ocean City Hotels for FeBREWary

For FeBREWary, we recommend the Clarion at 101st Street and the ocean. They have a fabulous bar and offer craft beer packages year round. Being right on the ocean, you will really get to experience the sunrises, earlier and earlier each morning!

You never have to the leave the hotel – except for walks on the beach. The beach there in north Ocean City is beautiful and desolate, and peaceful. Just what you want as winter nears its end and Spring peaks around the corner. Your can enjoy their spa or their wonderful restaurant with one of the few ocean views at any time and they have a little coffee shop for your mid-afternoon cravings.

If you do decide to venture forth, many breweries are just a short drive from the Clarion north into Delaware. Dewey Beer Company, Crooked Hammock, Dogfish Head, Big Oyster and others are close so stay awhile to experience some of the best local craft beer here on the Shore.

We highly recommend this hotel for your FeBREWary beercation!