Top 3 Ocean City Hotels for FeBREWary

OceanCity.com is going to publish our favorite Ocean City hotels for each month starting in FeBREWary. This list represents our top suggestions for a great trip based on seasonality: events, activities, specials, great food, and for FeBREWary, a cold craft beer enjoyed in your hotel.
So, here are out top 3 hotels where you can enjoy a cold craft beer during your beercation this month. Plan your beercation despite not having Love on Tap festival to enjoy at the end of the month. We promise, in June we will give you the best picks for Love on Tap/Jellyfish Festival packages!
3Clarion Fontainebleau Resort Oceanfront Hotel
For FeBREWary, we recommend the Clarion at 101st Street and the ocean. They have a fabulous bar and offer craft beer packages year round. Being right on the ocean, you will really get to experience the sunrises, earlier and earlier each morning!
You never have to the leave the hotel – except for walks on the beach. The beach there in north Ocean City is beautiful and desolate, and peaceful. Just what you want as winter nears its end and Spring peaks around the corner. Your can enjoy their spa or their wonderful restaurant with one of the few ocean views at any time and they have a little coffee shop for your mid-afternoon cravings.
If you do decide to venture forth, many breweries are just a short drive from the Clarion north into Delaware. Dewey Beer Company, Crooked Hammock, Dogfish Head, Big Oyster and others are close so stay awhile to experience some of the best local craft beer here on the Shore.
We highly recommend this hotel for your FeBREWary beercation!
2Aloft Ocean City
If you love sunsets, and we all do, then cross Coastal Highway and head to mid-town to experience the Aloft Ocean City which is different by design. They are close to the convention center, have a spectacular view of the bay (and the sunsets) and they have the WXYZ Bar where you can enjoy a craft beer or a mixed drink. Everything in this hotel is cool and you will enjoy it at any time of the year, but in FeBREWary, you will love the location next to one of the best tap rooms in Ocean City. Walk across the parking lot, grab a local craft beer and a burger and walk back to enjoy the sunset from your balcony. Two thumbs up for this property!
1The Princess Royale
We had to make the Princess Royale the best choice for FeBREWary because they offer local craft beer and they hosted the Love on Tap virtual event last year. They wanted to host it again this year, but prudence being the better part of valor made us push the craft beer event to the first weekend of June. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t book your beercation here for this month.
The Princess has a spectacular indoor atrium with a huge pool and poolside bar. They call it their tropical atrium which is where we all want to be when FeBREWary hits and we wish we could be outside.