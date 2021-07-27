Top 10 Ocean City Hotel Deals for August

Ocean City is often not cheap, especially in the hight of the season, so we have collected the best hotel deals for Ocean City Maryland to help you save some money!

Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel on the Boardwalk on 21st Street is a great hotel in the center of the Boardwalk, just steps to the beach. They have indoor and outdoor pools, a game room, and restaurants on site. They always have deals, packages and specials that will meet your travel needs and budget. Their Endless Summer package is available now for Sundays through Thursdays stays from August 29th-September 30th

Book between August 29th-September 9th for 25% OFF, and book between September 12th-30th for 40% off. Check out other deals at the Grand here.

Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel

The oceanfront Clarion Resort on 101st Street in North Ocean City has everything you need on site. There’s an indoor and outdoor pool, gym, restaurants and bars, and free family activities all summer long. You can always get the best price when you book directly through them, and they have a Summer Savings package available now where you can book now and save 15% on stays of three nights or more using Promotional Code : INTERNET. Other packages and deals can be found here.

Boardwalk Hotel Group

The Boardwalk Hotel Group has three hotels on the Ocean City Boardwalk, the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza, the Days Inn Oceanfront, and the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Inn. All three hotels have several packages available, but their Stay, Splash and Save package is a great family package as it includes four passes to Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain and mini golf, plus $40 in meal vouchers per day! It’s available until September 2nd on weekdays and weekends. You can see all the Boardwalk Hotel groups deals here.

Residence Inn Ocean City

The Residence Inn Ocean City is a bay front hotel on 61st. Along with beautiful sunset views, this hotel has indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center and a great outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Just a few blocks south, you’ll find Seacets, Jamaica USA, a unique bar and restaurant on the bay, and the Residence Inn Ocean City have teamed up with them to offer their “Find Us and Get Lost “(at Seacrets Jamaica USA) package which includes breakfast, Beach Sun welcome amenity, and use of one Seacrets VIP Gold Card for two!

Gateway Hotel

The Gateway Hotel is downtown on Baltimore Avenue at 1st street. This boutique hotel has an outdoor pool and easy access to the beach, Ocean City Boardwalk and Ocean City Pier. Their on-site gourmet coffee shop has organic coffees as well as bagels, muffins, pastries and waffles for early morning convenience. If you BOOK NOW you can get a 10% discount for a 1 night stay or 15% off for 2 or more nights throughout all of August! You must call the hotel direct on 443-664-4020 to get this deal.

Quality Inn Boardwalk

At the Quality Inn Boardwalk, a Harrison Group hotel, is located oceanfront on the boardwalk with two sparkling beachfront outdoor pools, and fully stocked efficiency units with kitchenettes, living and sleeping areas. Right now, you can get $100 in dining vouchers to use at their newly popular Coastal Salt Restaurant, which serves up delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner! This special offer is until October 9, 2021, and you must call 800-837-3584 to book this special offer.

Holiday Inn Oceanfront

The Holiday Inn Oceanfront on 67th Street has private balconies which overlook abundant flowers, beachfront hammocks and a great fabulous pool! There’s also an indoor pool , game room and A Touch of Italy Italian restaurant. If you call, you can save up to 28% on your stay this year. To reserve, call direct at 1800-837-3588 or 410-524-1600 and mention “Savecation” or book online here. Use the dropdown box and choose “seasons 4”.

Commander Hotel

The beautiful Commander Hotel on the Boardwalk at 14th street has Grotto Pizza & Fractured Prune on the premises as well as two swimming pools and free parking. They have several packages available, and the longer you stay, the more you can save. Save up to 15% when you stay 3 nights, stay 5 nights and save 20%, and stay 7 nights and 25% when you book directly with them here.

Aloft Ocean City

The Aloft Ocean City is on the Bay at 45th Street. The rooms are bright and airy with private balconies and fabulous views, and there’s walk-in showers with rain showerheads and personal Bliss Spa shower amenities. The hotel is pet friendly and has a great outdoor pool with bar, and regular live music. Their Stay Long And Save package allows you to get exclusive extended stay rates for stays of 5+ consecutive nights. More details are here.

Hyatt Place Ocean City/Oceanfront

At the Hyatt Place on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 16th Street, every room at boasts a partial ocean view from its private balcony and its own Cozy Corner with sofa-sleeper. If you join the World of Hyatt before you book and become a member, you can get their Member’s Rate, allowing you to save up to 10% with Member Rate on a standard or premium room.