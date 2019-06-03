This Week in Ocean City: Sharks in the Atlantic, Surfing Fests and More

The word of the week is “shark.”

The 23rd annual Mako Mania Tournament kicks off this Friday, a mako shark tournament that unofficially marks the start of fishing-tournament-season in Ocean City. Started in 1996 by Captain Steve Harman (who is also the founder and namesake of another local tournament, Captain Steve Harman’s Poor Girls Open, held every August), Mako Mania awards prizes to heaviest mako shark, heaviest thresher shark and largest bluefish.

Coincidentally, just last week a 431-lb. great white shark was “pinged” off the coast of Ocean City. Ocearch, an organization that tags and tracks various marine life including sharks, tracked Brunswick the shark as he headed from Virginia Beach to Ocean City. Brunswick continues to swim north and can be tracked here.

But don’t let all the shark-centered news of this week keep you from swimming in the ocean; just continue to be aware of your surroundings when in the ocean. Don’t swim too far from the shore and come further in if a lifeguard blows their whistle at you; swim in groups, as it’s believed that most shark attacks occur when a shark mistakes a human for their regular, undersea prey; and avoid swimming at dusk and dawn, when sharks are more active and hunting for food.

Hopefully, these tips will put your mind at ease more than they will scare you away from the ocean. Keep in mind that the risk of being killed by a shark in one’s lifetime is one in 3,748,067.

More of Last Week’s News

Some local businesses this year are struggling to find seasonal employees, likely due to hundreds of J-1 Visa denials this summer.

Have you ever treated yourself (and maybe your significant other) to a stay at the Lighthouse Club hotel on Fager’s Island? See for yourself what makes the resort so unique and luxurious:

This Week in OC

Play It Safe (May 29 – June 14): Play It Safe is a town-wide program for 2019 high school graduates, featuring karaoke, volleyball, dodgeball, kayaking, mini golf, paddleboarding and more. Those who attend a “Play It Safe” event will receive a wristband to ride the bus all week for $5. All events are free. Visit the website for all the details.

Free Movies on the Beach (June 5): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Wednesday movies are shown on the beach at the Carousel Hotel. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or canceled.

Mako Mania Tournament (June 7-9): This is the 23rd Annual Mako Mania Tournament in Ocean City. The Mako Mania is a mako shark tournament with added entry levels for bluefish and thresher shark. The Mako Mania is unique in that boats of all sizes can compete with decent weather. Daily weigh-ins will be held at Bahia Marina from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm each fishing day.

OC Surf Fest (June 7-9): OC Surf Fest is Ocean City Surf Club’s biggest and most fun events of the year! The party starts Friday night the 7th with a little kickoff party at Barn 34, only a few blocks from the contest site. Saturday is filled with teams from all over the United States going head to head in a competitively fun environment with a focus on fun, sharing waves, and having a great time. Sunday is our professional longboard event, Walk da Plank Pro Contest.

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League of Ocean City (June 7): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

OC Car and Truck Show (June 8-9): The OC Car and Truck Show is a huge automotive event offering everything you need for cars and trucks. There really is something for everyone at this show, from tuners to exotics, from trick trucks to SUV’s, and from classics to super bikes. Interactive displays from top name companies along with vendors will provide you with all you could dream of for your ride. There will also be artists and special guests on the OC Car Show Stage.

Sand Duels Beach Soccer Challenge (June 8-9): This is Ocean City’s premier soccer event – The Sand Duels Beach Soccer Tournament is the largest sand soccer event in Ocean City and is open to all traditional and non-traditional soccer teams – featuring Recreational and Competitive brackets.

Captain Schoepf Relay (June 9): Captain Schoepf began his career with the Ocean City Beach Patrol in 1950 and worked his way through the ranks, promoting to sergeant, then to lieutenant. This Beach Relay is honors the contributions of Capt. Schoepf and the sacrifices of all past and present Ocean City Beach Patrol.