This Week in OC: Pizza with Santa, Comic Con and more

New year, new Ocean City? Not quite, but we did lose a beautiful old building downtown over the weekend. Nothing lasts forever, but we will miss the beauty of Taylor House, and we’ll be keeping our finger’s crossed that its replacement is just as beautiful. Here’s an aerial view of the old building the weekend it came down (you can click to the full story below).

Anyways, on the upside, the holidays are upon us and if you’re bringing kids to Ocean City this week, there’s a plethora of opportunities for them to enjoy a meal with Santa, whether that’s pizza or breakfast. The annual Pizza with Santa at Winterfest of Lights in on Wednesday, and breakfasts with Santa at restaurants like Pickles Pub and Ropewalk are scattered throughout town.

There’s also the second annual Ocean City Comic Con at the Convention Center on Saturday (see photos from the first Comic Con here), and a Holiday Artisan Fair at the Art League of Ocean City. If you’re stumped on what to get some of your friends and family members, the artisan fair is a treasure trove of handcrafted art by local creators.

Last Week’s News

Goodbye, Taylor House

The Victorian house on the corner of Talbot Street and Baltimore Avenue is now a pile of bricks and rubble. The mixed-use building, commonly referred to as “Taylor House,” was demolished over the weekend due to major structural problems within the 113-year-old building. A new building, with architectural features that honor the original Queen Anne-style Victorian structure, will replace it.

It’s the season of giving…

…And Believe In Tomorrow is holding lots of events through the end of 2018 and beginning of ’19 to raise money for the Children’s House by the Sea, a respite home for critically ill children and their families. All the events lead up to Prom Night 2019, held on Feb. 2 at Seacrets.

Did you miss the Christmas Parade?

That’s okay! The Daily Times has some great photos to catch you up.

#ThisWeekinOC

Winterfest of Lights (nightly until Dec. 31): More than one million twinkling lights illuminate the winter sky during Winterfest of Lights. Ride a tram through a winter wonderland while Christmas carols play, then enjoy a hot chocolate or get a picture taken with Santa in the heated Winterfest Village Pavilion. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 11 and under get in for free.

American Cancer Society Holiday Wrappings Luncheon and Fashion Show (Dec. 4): To benefit The American Cancer Society’s programs, research, and education. Held at the Convention Center, there will be Silent and Chinese Auctions from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a warm plated lunch served at 12 p.m. The Fashion Show by local retailers will start at 1 p.m.

Christmas Cabaret (Dec. 5 and 6): This is a program of young people who will perform live music, dance and skits. Tickets are $8.00 and are available at OC Convention Center Box Office or at ticketmaster.com

Pizza with Santa (Dec. 5): Come and have a pizza party with Santa! Activities include a ride through the wonderful Winterfest of Lights, cookie-decorating, arts and crafts, refreshments, visits with Santa, and more.

Holiday Artisan Fair (Dec. 7 and 8): Visit the Art League of Ocean City for this special showcase of local artisans in time for the holidays. Browse through a variety of unique, handmade items including jewelry, glass, ceramics, and more. Enjoy live music, refreshments, and book signings with local artists and authors.

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League (Dec. 7): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

Breakfast with Santa at Pickles Pub (Dec. 8): Pickles Pub will be hosting a breakfast buffet with Santa to benefit Believe in Tomorrow foundation! $10 donation at the door gets you breakfast with Santa, arts & crafts & a photo with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa at Ropewalk (Dec. 8): Join Santa for breakfast at Ropewalk on December 8th and 15th, and enjoy Rudolph pancakes, Christmas tree waffles, and Grinch’s green eggs & ham! Please call 410-524-1009 to make reservations!

Ocean City Comic Con (Dec. 8): Comic Con is in Ocean City! This event will be brimming with artists, comic creators, cosplay, video games, and so much more at an affordable price at the door. Art, Anime, Video Games, Cosplay, and much more! Admission is $8 (Kids 9 years and younger are free with paying adult). $1 off if in costume, $1 off with a non-perishable food item for Diakonia.