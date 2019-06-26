Music, sun, fun, and more! That’s what Ocean City’s 1st Jellyfish festival brought the town this past weekend. From June 21st to June 23rd, bands from around the country came to perform live for the residents of this Eastern Shore Tourist town! Not only did major bands come and perform, but local bands from Ocean City, like the Undateables and Muskrat Lighting, performed along side with the big names. Music could be heard along the boardwalk, from the inlet parking lot to Talbot Street, possibly even further!

Throughout the day, several events, activities, and sessions would be going on. For instance, on Saturday, June 22nd, the BMX crew, sponsored by Monster, gave spectators a show, as they jumped a 40 foot gap while going 75 feet in the air, all while doing insane tricks! For surfers, looking out into the ocean would’ve been the site, as local surfers went head-to-head with professionals in the Tow-in Surf Event. Finally, skaters were able to shred the mega Mini Ramp right in the center of the area. At times, you could see pro skater Rodney Jones tear up the ramp and flash his skill to those among him.

Easily, the biggest thing at Jellyfish was the selection of music. The music played during a set day had a different theme. The themes, in order, were Fresh Friday, Classic Saturday, and Music with a Message Sunday. During the day, you could walk in and catch the bands performing at either the the Sea Stage on Dorchester Street or on the Beach Stage right by Jolly Rogers on the Pier. These performance were free and open to the public for viewing. At night, however, the bands performed on what was dubbed the “A-Stage”. To get into these performances, people needed a ticket to get in to the performance area. Some people, however, pulled up a beach chair and watched from the outside. A “No Bag Policy” was establish to promote safety during the night time shows.

This is only Jellyfish’s 1st year here, and it has already made a huge impact on Ocean City. Hopefully, we can see Jellyfish return to Ocean City in the future for another weekend of music, extreme sports, and more!