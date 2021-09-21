Special Event Zone in Ocean City September 21-26th 2021

The Special Event Zone applies to all of the roads within the corporate limit of the Town of Ocean City. The town limits begin midway on the Route 50 and Route 90 bridges and extend from the inlet to the Delaware State Line. This year, the Special Event Zone is being extended to include all roads in Worcester County. Our resort community welcomes everyone with the expectation that they will follow our local laws and ordinances. During this week’s Pop-Up Rally, the town recommends staying off the road for the weekend, as residents are safer at home.