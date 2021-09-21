60 F
Ocean City
Special Event Zone in Ocean City September 21-26th 2021

The lowered speed limit and increased fines and penalties in the Special Event Zone have been successful tools for law enforcement officers during large Motor Events. These types of events draw large crowds of pedestrians and spectators. The Special Event Zone helps to keep our pedestrians safe on the sidewalks and in the designated crosswalks.

The Special Event Zone applies to all of the roads within the corporate limit of the Town of Ocean City. The town limits begin midway on the Route 50 and Route 90 bridges and extend from the inlet to the Delaware State Line. This year, the Special Event Zone is being extended to include all roads in Worcester County. Our resort community welcomes everyone with the expectation that they will follow our local laws and ordinances. During this week’s Pop-Up Rally, the town recommends staying off the road for the weekend, as residents are safer at home.

Click here to see the Special Event Zone FAQs

