Secret Birthday Parade to Honor Local Marine Set for June 3rd

A secret birthday parade is set to honor Ocean City local nonagenarian. Former Marine, Morris Semiatin, will be turning 97 years young on June 1st. And to celebrate his incredible life, son Ben has been planning a secret parade in his honor.

The planning began a few months ago with a hope to have a few local groups come together to celebrate. However the interest in being in the parade to honor Semiatin has skyrocketed.

The parade is set to begin at 11:30am on June 3rd from Berlin Intermediate School off Route 113 and Franklin Avenue. Students from the school will lead the parade followed by the color guard, Marines from the First State Detachment, The Hogs and Heros MC military group, The American Legion Post 166 from Ocean City Riders, cars from Corvette Week and Cruisin’ Week. Also in attendance will be Marine groups from Paris Island, South Carolina, Quantico Base in Virginia, Marine HQ from Washington DC and Baltimore.

You may have heard of this father and son team before. This dynamic duo has been touring local Ocean City restaurants weekly for about two years now with a goal to hit 100 restaurants. June will be a big month for the two. Not only will Morris be celebrating his 97th birthday, their 100th restaurant visit will land on June 1st- Morris’ actual birthday. The restaurant they plan on dining at will remain a secret- until Ben makes his post, “Dinner with My Awesome Dad.”

If you’re interested in attending the parade, spectators are encouraged to stand in the parking lot of the school waving flags to honor Semiatin. Morris will be sitting watching the parade under a red First State Detachment Tent.