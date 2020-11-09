Pink Lady Golf Tournament Donates To Atlantic General Hospital’s Eunice Q. Sorin Woman’s Diagnostic Center

Berlin, Md. – The Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association and The Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association held their annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament at the Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club in October to raise money for the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center at Atlantic General Hospital. The funds will help provide mammograms for patients unable to afford screening.

The associations raised $2,310 this year, bringing their contributions to Atlantic General over the past 10 years to more than $14,000.

Caption, from left: Ginger Burke, Ocean Pines Pink Lady Committee chair; Dot Waters, Pink Lady co-chair; Susan Morris, Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association chair; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital; Don McMullen, Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association president; Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations for Atlantic General Hospital; Brooke Williams, Atlantic General Hospital director of imaging.

