Photo Friday Winner June 11th

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We were overwhelmed by the number of photos we received. But what could be easier than taking a great picture while in Ocean City? You have the perfect backdrop for those smiling faces on the beach and Boardwalk. We received a number of “baby’s first…” photos this week: baby’s first time in the Ocean, first time walking on the Boardwalk, first time putting their feet in the sand, a reassuring trend to ensure family visits to Ocean City are secured for future generations! We love these photos, but we love to see all ages enjoying everything Ocean City has to offer, and creating memories. Take a look at a selection from this week’s Photo Friday Contest. They show rainy days, sunny days, the old and the young, beach, boardwalk, first timers, old timers, sunsets and sunrises, and all sorts of memorable moments captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Rita Walker-Giordano for this beautiful photo of her granddaughter enjoying a ride of the Boardwalk. Congratulations Rita! Please contact our Inbox on Facebook so we can arrange your prize. Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.