Photo Friday Winner August 14, 2020

Welcome to our selection of this week’s Photo Friday pictures. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Justine McFarland, for this great family picture showing you are never too old to have fun at the beach in Ocean City! Congratulations Justine! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.