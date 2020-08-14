Photo Friday Winner August 14, 2020

Photo Friday Winner August 14, 2020

Anne Neely
4 hours ago
Share
Tweet
Email

Welcome to our selection of this week’s Photo Friday pictures. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest.  They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Justine McFarland,  for this great family picture showing you are never too old to have fun at the beach in Ocean City! Congratulations Justine! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.

Justine McFarland – my loves always coming up with unique photo ops for their Mommy/Aunt. Ocean City is our favorite place to be! We have been calling it our “summer home” since my daughter was born.
Stephanie Robertson Brooks
Sean Moore – Our first mates first day on the beautiful beach. I think he is a fan OCMD
Kay Eve – Fun in the sun!
Amber Nicole – Our first time fishing down in OC, best vacation ever!!
Kathleen Petty Hammond – A lil piece of heaven found in OC!
Kristen Parker
Jenni Brumfield-Adair
Deb Morgan-Rummel – My grandchildren enjoying OCMD!
Megan Finnerty – “Sacramento, CA 3073” sign on the bridge.
Lisa Marie – Two of my 3 girls, enjoying the sunset
Michaela Knapik – The sunrise this morning as we took my daughters 7 month old pictures. Her first beach vacation and she’s loving it!
Berry Deaton Sprague
A giant shark coming out of the clouds toward the ocean from our rental balcony on 71st!
Dawn Dupert – Early morning playing in the sand
Tyffanie Springer – This was my 4 year old grandson’s first trip to OC. He loved it!! He wants to be a policeman when he grows up. Everytime he sees a policeman he has to say Hi! to them. He was so excited that he got a Jr. policeman badge!
Kim Haycisak – Having a blast in the ocean!
Jennifer Sherdel – Sea shell finger nails #oceancity style
Amy Roark – My Daughter on a boat fishing in Ocean City
Lana Eisenhart Souder – Lexi and Gabe trying to win!
Sheila Phillips – My beach babies
Christina Gomez –
Gorgeous sunset at Old Pro mini golf
Suzy Rossman – y daughter and I took a girls weekend vacation. It was so nice spending time together. Especially when teenagers don’t usually want much to do with parents. We tried paddle boarding and it was so fun! We usually take family vacations every year. This was our 3rd time this year
Heidi Cleveland Tressler – Best Friends Forever
Amanda Allen – All he wanted for his 8th birthday was a “day in ocean city, mommy please!” So that’s what he got
Rhema Tolentino Mazzone – We love OCMD. Been coming vacationing here for the last 20 years.
Stephanie Ryan – Jumping for joy in OC!
Maria Riccio Pisca – My son and my nephews enjoying the beach
Stephanie Rieger – Beautiful evening Northside park
Heather Renner – My favorite little girl enjoying the ocean during sunrise back in July
Stephanie Wilson Atkinson – My little one sporting her mask at Seacrets
Shyla Lynn
Jennie Dennis Ritt – Summer & Blaze Boardwalkin’ 2020 *** Mommy was holding their masks for the photo
Stephanie Ryan – Teams love OC!
Danielle O’Leary – This is my absolute favorite from this past week!! All I wanted was one amazing beach day, and Saturday surely was that!!!! We had a very happy family this past week!! Between Jolly Roger, miniature golf, arcades, delicious food including of course, Dumsers!
Share
Tweet
Email

Leave a Comment