Photo Friday Winner August 14, 2020

Welcome to our selection of this week’s Photo Friday pictures. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Justine McFarland, for this great family picture showing you are never too old to have fun at the beach in Ocean City! Congratulations Justine! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.