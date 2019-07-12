Photo Friday: Double Rainbows, Lightning Storms and More 🌈

Kristin
4 hours ago
Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers!  Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week our winner is Shannon, who submitted a throwback photo from 1981, in addition to two beautiful sunset photos from Blu Crabhouse, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations! 

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.) 

Picture of the beautiful sunrise from right in front of the boardwalk!
Getting ready for a beach movie! Taken at The Carousel hotel on July 3.
Under the pier at inlet
Bay Sunset, taken June 30, 2019 at Blu Restaurant
Sunset Over The Bay, taken at Blu Restaurant, Sunday June 30
My kids enjoying some polish water ice!
New Baby Pony on Assateague
Grayson love playing in the OC sand! He had a blast during our summer vacation.
Double rainbow through a fisheye lense.
Follow the rainbow to ocean city boardwalk June 29, 2019.
Growing up my family spent my vacations in Ocean City. My best memories were riding Trimpers rides, eating Thrasher’s fries, and camping at Frontier Town. This photo of myself with my sisters and brother was taken in August 1981 on the wall at the inlet. Notice our matching T-shirts?
Wild ponies crash our beach bonfire on Assateague Island. Perspective courtesy of chardonnay.
Sunset on the bay at Fish tales on our birthday boys 1st birthday!
Lightning bolt from a thunderstorm over the ocean at night.
9th Street | Spring Break April 2017 | Sunrise w Dolphin
This picture was taken of the June full moon over Ocean City Skyline. It was a beautiful night and the picture was taken from the beach at Stinky Beach. I love taking pics of the full moon.
