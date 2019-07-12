Photo Friday: Double Rainbows, Lightning Storms and More 🌈

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers! Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week our winner is Shannon, who submitted a throwback photo from 1981, in addition to two beautiful sunset photos from Blu Crabhouse, and won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations!

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win. (It also helps your chances to submit photos that are large, horizontally-oriented and not pixelated or blurry.)