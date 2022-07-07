76.6 F
Photo Friday Contest Winner July 7th 2022

By Anne Neely

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular sunrises and sunsets,  brothers and sisters hanging out together,  the rides, the boardwalk, the waterparks,  Grandfathers and Grandmothers joining in the fun with their grandkids, first timers, and traditions continued, and everyone making the most of their time here in Ocean City!  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Sarah Addis for this great picture her son carrying his little sister over the hot sand to the beach! Congratulations Sarah! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.

Sarah Addis – My oldest son carrying his little sister to the beach
Amanda Keyser – Our blended family up early morning watching the sun come up. They look happy ready for their day to begin!
Cindy Ballew Hurley – Pontoon titanic pose
Laurie Lynn
Faith Simpson Pross – Early morning walk on the first day of vacation
Cindy Ballew Hurley – A girl on vacation enjoy a cup of joe.
Alice L Faddis Moore – My granddaughter caught a sea horse when we were there for the air show
Dan Flynn – Grand pop and his grandkids building sandcastles together
Holly Weston Kennedy – When you know it’s going to be a good day.
Ashley Nicole – Daddy and his boys 1st time to the beach!
Tonya Farmer – Practice surfing on the beach lol
Kimberly Laubach Bittle – Beautiful sunset at Macky’s
Mary McGee Jolliffe – Nature provided a beautiful perspective to gaze at the ocean right at my feet in the sand!
Amber Schuler – Showing off some model vibes on the boardwalk at 14th street
Shawn Martin – The sky looked biblical Monday evening.
Jennifer Stevens -Shelling on 116th street and luckily found a sand dollar.
Heather Morgan – My mothers first time seeing Assateague
Jennifer Watters – An amazing sunset on our pre-wedding moon in OC. Getting married next week!
Steph Fonz – Tradition of family water park day at Splash Mountain
Jody Larkin
Michele Sartwell – My daughter is standing under Pink Panther on the beach
Sharita Tanner – Not a trip to OC without Thrasher’s French fries
Melonie Tibbs
Frank Anthony – Sunset taken from dinner at Fagers Island. A this paddle boarding guy had the bay to himself
Emily Renae – This is Alaina! She was super excited to spend her 4th of July on the beach. All morning long she kept asking when it was time to head out to the beach! She was so happy playing in the sand and water. We are staying on 118th st.
Alfreda Bracci
Terri Lynn Shaffer Maxwell – Beautiful sky during a wild storm. The sky was beautiful.
Gina Twardoski Reitter – Horseshoe crab caught by my little man J.J.
Shannon Lang Waterbury – My grandmom is not in good health but she made it to OC with us and had a ball on the boardwalk with her great grandkids!
Wanda Grover – Ferris wheel from the boards – caught it just right & got the heart!
India Danielle Johnson – I’ve been coming to ocean city since I was in diapers… now I bring my family here every summer. This pic was taken 2 weeks ago, june 17th, at my 37th birthday party at the lobster shanty. No better place to celebrate than OCMD
Katelyn Powell – Olivia waiting to catch some waves on her unicorn boogie board
Robin McDaniel – Enjoying my favorite place, the inlet today!
Christina Gomez – So many amazing pics to choose from but this is one of my favorites with the sunrise, the waves and the sailboat!
Ryan Connors – Where it all starts.
Keri Merlino Meyer – Nothing more relaxing than having the beach to yourself. 49th street beach.
Penny Shipe – Eating at harbor side for lunch.
Beth Johnson – First time on the rides and he loved it!!!
Alicia Bubash – Sunrise on 55th street, so peaceful!
Ashley Miller – My kids first time ever seeing and playing in the ocean… they loved it and can’t wait to go back next year!
Jennifer Santella – Me and my one true Love at Seacrets in OC amazing place to eat for sure!
Lisa Dillon – She jumped in with her clothes on, she couldn’t wait to get her suit on!
Pia M Lee – A beautiful Sunrise to start July!!!
Stephanie Ryan – Ocean City is for families!
Kayla Richter – We love going on night treasure hunts! You never know what you might find left on the beach!
Megan Strubel Juisti – Our view from 5th floor balcony at the Cambria! Came down to celebrate the weekend with my 3 yr old
Addison N Joann Strouse – Surf fishing as the sun rises
Dana Dreese-China – Boardwalk fun
Missy Worth
Amber Jameson – Ferris wheel
Cathy Askey Conley
Richard Wisser – My 3 year old granddaughter enjoying her trip to OC
Marni Conn Wybierala – Sunrise from the dunes on 54th Street. The 28th of June.
Adrienne Webber
Joy Nicole Marino – Last day before we came back home
Cindy Ballew Hurley – Right outside condo bayside
Diana Carter – Ocean City Tuna and Tiaras tourney. Headed to the Canyons.
Lisa Ann – My son body surfing thru the waves
Catherine Rufe-Dennis – 6/29/2022….6:01 A.M. …”Morning has broken” 🎶 130th Street on the beach, OCMD
Lexy Rosenblatt – Nothing like the skies you see here on the boardwalk, beautiful
Jimmy Eicher – Beautiful sunset
Kristine Witmer
Sara Inman Hollobaugh – My daughter, Aubrey, having fun at the beach!
Lori Murphy Williams – When it’s our last night
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

