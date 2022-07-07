Photo Friday Contest Winner July 7th 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular sunrises and sunsets, brothers and sisters hanging out together, the rides, the boardwalk, the waterparks, Grandfathers and Grandmothers joining in the fun with their grandkids, first timers, and traditions continued, and everyone making the most of their time here in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Sarah Addis for this great picture her son carrying his little sister over the hot sand to the beach! Congratulations Sarah! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.