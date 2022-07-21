Photo Friday Contest Winner July 21st 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular Ocean City sunrises and sunsets, a french fry stealing seagull, an ice cream slurping baby, big boats, sail boats, jet skies, jumping on the beach, relaxing by the bay, the thrill of the rides on the Boardwalk, friends, families, old and young, first timers and old timers, all enjoying their much looked forward to time in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to
Jolly Roger is Melissa Davis-Bewley for this great picture of a new generation of friends enjoying Ocean City. This is what Ocean City is all about! Congratulations Melissa! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.
Melissa Davis-Bewley – My best friend and I use to come to OC together as children. Now 30 years later our children making those memories together. This is after a fun beach day.
Betsy Policicchio – Dinner at Sunset grill.
Jennifer Schuller Bouligny – Sunset dinner at Dead Freddie’s!
Holly Stewart – 7.14.22 sunset from the Angler after dinner cruise.
Betsy Policicchio – Beach dance party in honor of DJ Batman.
Jennifer Millett – First time on the ferris wheel at Jolly Roger on the pier for my 5 year old and he loved it!!
Betsy Policicchio – Living her beach life on the beach on a cloudy day.
Betsy Policicchio – Drone show on the beach.
Bill Moul – We took the Assateague Adventure Cruise that was not only educational but we got some great photo opps as well.
Sarah Lacey Smith – My daughters first trip to the beach this year and she was so excited! She kept throwing her hands up and yelling BEEEEAAAACH!!!!
Georgia Harbst Marston- Had to have our Thrashers Fries at OC. And look who photo bombed the pic as I was snapping the pic the seagull scooped down and took a fry out of the container.
Lisa Fae Guernsey – Morning on the beach…32nd Street
Karen Bollinger – A long day at the beach makes one super tired!
Karen Beardsley – Our granddaughters first time on the jet ski!
Nicole Clare – First time riding the rides on the boardwalk for Rowan! His big sister Brooklyn showed him the ropes!
William Kirk – That face you make when you’re pretending to be happy on the last day in OC MD.
Kim Martin-Peletsky – My husband and our son enjoying a special moment at the beach in Ocean City.
Addison N Joann Strouse – Fishing from the pier
Ashley Chucci – A photo of my sweet boy’s first time at Trimper Rides. He had so much fun over the July 4th weekend.
Sharon Kuklewicz-Josefowicz – Enjoying the Rainbow 🌈 over the ocean in OC, with the cousin crew!
Abby Buckley – Watching the waves crash on the sand for the first time!
Theresa Kline – Great sunsets from the White Marlin Marina
Sharon Halbleib – Morning walk on the beach, always my favorite time of the day while visiting the ocean, this was from the weekend while staying on 28th street
Marie Teter – Dustin and MJ loving Trimpers Rides
Bridget Ann – A beautiful sunset with my favorite people
Cindy Ballew Hurley – The skipper and his first mate
Stephanie Ryan – Just a dad and hIs daughters jumping for joy to be at OCMD!!
Amy Flynn – My boy living his absolute best life
Danielle Blair – Would love to be able to take my kiddos to Jolly Roger’s! Picture is from the inlet last month
Bridget Ann – Annual girls OC trip
Tricia Loreman – First family vacation with siblings in 35 years.
Jessica Rhoads – We will be there next Sunday for our annual beach vacation for the week!
Marie Teter – Berman Maddy Lindsey Maddy enjoying the beach with my 3 grandsons….(and she’s pregnant with twins too)
Ben Koontz – Always fun in the sand at the beach
Katie Carter – Perfect beach photo of our little fish!
Jennifer Stevens – Harley waiting for his pup cup at the new Dairy Queen.
Shannon Marie – Me and my daughter on the beach at sunset
Marie Teter – MJ loves Dumsers Ice Cream
Joan Smith – Right after sunrise
Babette Rice Farrell – Our 3 yr old granddaughter, Teagan, enjoying her giant oceanfront sand box 7-15-22
Babette Rice Farrell – Our 3 year old granddaughter, Teagan, enjoying breakfast with a view on her first trip to Grammy n’ Pap’s Beach condo!
Jeff Smith – Love to sit on the Beach and watch the boats
Leah Evans – Christmas in July
Trish Braml – Babies first ocean city trip
Sharita Tanner – Always a good time at the beach !
Pamela Wigfield – Jolly Roger’s mini golf
Randy Smith – Photo taken at Secrets. Beautiful sunset
Annie Parks – Killian’s first trip to the beach.
Fireworks with Grandpop B ridg et Ann –
Kimberly Ann Burdette – Getting ready for high tide behind their trench
Sean Davis – Addie loves playing in the sand.
Alicia Hennigan Guy – Even a cloudy day can’t stop us having fun at Ocean City!
Kathleen Kate Lynch Fitzgerald – View from The restaurant Spain
Jillian Kay – Perfect place to take a break after walking the boardwalk
Helen Johnson – Sunsets are better in OCMD
Barbara Thompson – A boy’s first beach outing.
Randy Smith – Fireworks at Northside park. Photo taken from the Plaza.
Terri West – Ready for the surf. Celebrating the 4th in OC
Chris Blout – Aria/Toes in the sand/Salty OC breeze
Heather Morgan – Let the wind do the work.
Rebecca Ann – Spoiling the baby Grl with her very own ice cream cone.
Cindy Ballew Hurley – Did not enjoy boat ride
Marie Teter – Lucas’s first time on the beach!
Adrienne Webber – Finally built a perfect sandcastle at the beach
Brittany Allison – My nephew enjoying watching the waves and all the people on the boardwalk.
Wendy Miller – Just some horseshoe crabs making whoopy.
Shantay Scantling – Me and my cousin and her kids took us 6yrs to finally make the trip down yesterday
Kirby Baker – Finally getting over our fear of sand!
Colleen Jennings – Silly boys at nick’s!
Krystal Miller – Sunrise over the 4th of July week
Bridget Ann – Our favorite ride
Deb Maggio – A beautiful day for tubing in front of the SeaWatch!
Beth Wilt – Making memories despite the rain this past weekend. We still had a blast! Can’t wait to come back.
Rebecca Ann – 1st trip to beach and He’s loving it
Betsy Policicchio – Dance party on the beach.
Cindy Ballew Hurley – The view says vacation
Noelle Marie – Running to the beach. Can’t get enough of it.
Madelyn Morgan – Have to look good going to the beach
Emily Pridgen – Dinner with a view at De Lazy Lizard
Betsy Policicchio – 17th street and boardwalk.
Lisa Dillon – Baby crabs!
Ashley Sosa – King Of the Cone
Samantha Fairman – First time parasailing, and wouldn’t have wanted to experience it anywhere else but OC
Wolfe Lynn Nichole – Enjoying the boardwalk
Nancy Nobles Bravo – Watching the sunrise.
Mackenzie Whited – First time seeing the ocean
Brianne Drumm – Mini golf at Nick’s Jurassic golf, with my silly girl! Check out that sunset!
Barbara Thompson – Two girls enjoying beach