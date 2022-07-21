Photo Friday Contest Winner July 21st 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular Ocean City sunrises and sunsets, a french fry stealing seagull, an ice cream slurping baby, big boats, sail boats, jet skies, jumping on the beach, relaxing by the bay, the thrill of the rides on the Boardwalk, friends, families, old and young, first timers and old timers, all enjoying their much looked forward to time in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Melissa Davis-Bewley for this great picture of a new generation of friends enjoying Ocean City. This is what Ocean City is all about! Congratulations Melissa! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.