Photo Friday Contest Winner July 14th 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. As always, we have some spectacular Ocean City sunrises and sunsets, 4th of July fireworks, and patriotic outfits, ice cream on the Boardwalk, first time fisherman, best friends and cousins sharing memories, mini golf, big donuts, and everyone thoroughly enjoying their time here in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Karen Bollinger for this great picture of pop with his favorite girl walking the boards on their first day of their vacation! Congratulations Karen! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.