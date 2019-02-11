929 Shares +1 Share Email

It may be a little bit quieter than it is in the summertime, but Ocean City’s bar scene stays alive in the rain, sleet, sub-zero temperatures, and snow. No matter what you’d like to be drinking, there’s an open bar stool with your name on it and a bartender who’s ready to slide you a cold drink.

Happy Hour times and specials are below, but call ahead of time to ensure accuracy.

Pickles is essentially the reason for the off-season in Ocean City: They’re open seven days a week year-round, serve their entire menu until 1 a.m., and host some great live acts throughout the season. Not to mention their giant high-def TV, perfect for watching a game, plus pool tables, craft beer, and delicious pub fare. Pickles was voted the Best Sports Bar in Ocean City for the last two years, so be sure to stop by and see what makes them so special (and try an Original Pickle Shot).

Happy Hour: Monday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m. See the full list of specials here.

Sports, burgers, and beer. What more could anyone need? The Original Greene Turtle in North Ocean City provides the same great burgers and beer as its sister locations throughout the East Coast, but with that dive-y, fun atmosphere that traditional Ocean City bars are known for. The Original Greene Turtle was, as its name indicates, the first Greene Turtle restaurant ever. Join their Mug Club and you can receive exclusive beer specials and notifications when they add new craft beers behind the bar.

Happy Hour: Monday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m. • $2.50 domestic drafts, $2.75 domestic bottles. Menu here.

Since 2013, the Longboard Cafe has been the perfect place for any surfer to stop for fish, tacos or gourmet burgers after a long day spent riding the waves. And for anyone who worked up a thirst after a long day at the beach, the Longboard Cafe is well-known for serving delicious cocktails and local craft drinks at their full tiki bar.

Happy Hour: Daily, 5 – 6 p.m. • Two drinks for the price of one • discount margaritas on Tuesdays, half priced bottles of wine on Thursdays after 6. Specials here.

Breakers Pub is a cozy, tucked-away bar on the second floor of the Clarion Resort, next to their restaurant Horizons. Enjoy a floor-to-ceiling view of the ocean while feeling at home in the welcoming, beachy atmosphere.

Happy Hour: Daily, 4 – 7 p.m. Menu here.

If you’re a big fan of the Ravens or the Orioles–or both, preferably–then the 28th Street Pit & Pub is your go-to on a Sunday afternoon. Especially when Happy Hour is all day on Sundays. The environment is fun and family-friendly, and children’s menus are available, too (just no Happy Hour specials on those). Additionally, in the off-season, there are half-priced specials every day.

Happy Hour: Daily, 3 – 6 p.m., all day on Sunday. Menu here.

Fagers Island specializes in fine dining all year round, offering delicious food and beautiful bayside views, but what you’ll find at Fagers’ bars is just as high-quality. They’ve got plenty of craft beer, fine wines, crushes, and martinis, and for only $5 during Happy Hour.

Happy Hour: Daily, 3 – 6 p.m. View the Happy Hour drink specials here.

If you love craft beer, then Backshore Brewing’s bar on the Boardwalk is the bar for you. They specialize in local craft beers brewed right on-site in the salty ocean air, in addition to Hoop Tea, a spiked ice tea concoction made from natural ingredients.

See what beers are currently on tap here.

As far as the best bars in Ocean City go, no matter what time of year it is, Seacrets is an obvious choice. But even in the off-season when Ocean City is all but abandoned, Seacrets keeps Ocean City’s vibrant spirit alive with live music, cool events, and beachy drinks even in the dead of winter.

Happy Hour: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 4 – 7 p.m. View the Happy Hour drink specials here.

See the ocean to the east and the bay to the west as you look off of the Skye Bar’s rooftop bar and sip on a craft cocktail.

Happy Hour: Thursday – Sunday, 3 – 6 p.m. View the Happy Hour drink specials here.

Located on the 3rd floor of the Courtyard by Marriott on 15th Street, Captain’s Table is known for its daily Happy Hour, early bird specials, and live musical entertainment all year long. Everyone’s welcome to take a seat at this captain’s table.

Happy Hour: Daily, 5 – 7 p.m. Menu here.

Shenanigans isn’t technically open all year, but they do open their doors for St. Patrick’s Day every year, and that’s essentially the most important holiday of the shoulder season in Ocean City. Because St. Patrick’s Day is all but the official holiday of Ocean City and no one throws an Irish pub party better than Shenanigans, here they receive an honorable mention. Shillelagh season can’t come fast enough.

See their menu here.

This list was updated on 2/12/19 because we left out a few great bars and couldn’t stand having an incomplete list –ed.