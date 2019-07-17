Ocean City Hotels With Loyalty Programs: Here are Our Favorites

Some of us like to stay somewhere new every time we go on vacation. After all, there are hundreds of fantastic hotels and motels lining Ocean City’s beach and bayside — for some, it can be hard to commit to just one regular destination.

Others, however, already know what they like. Sometimes it’s a tradition; your family stayed at this hotel for decades and decades, and you know they wouldn’t frequent any place but the very best (this is common, because many of Ocean City hotels have been around for decades and decades). Or maybe you spent summer after summer trying out different accommodations, only to finally find the one that was completely perfect for you and your family. There’s no turning back now!

Either way, if you’re set on where you’re staying, be sure to check if that hotel has a loyalty program that you can take advantage of. You might just find that your favorite locale does offer rewards that you haven’t been rightfully earning. Or, you might find your new favorite hotel based on their amazing loyalty program alone.

Here are some of our favorites, and we can vouch that these are all excellent hotels. They’re well worth the multiple stays that are usually required to start earning points, and to eventually receive that free week in Ocean City you’ve always dreamed of. Let us know what your favorite loyalty-friendly hotels are and we might just add them to the list!

We are part of Choice Privileges rewards program where you earn points for your stay based on dollar amount of reservation. They can be redeemed for not only free nights but also many types of gift cards.

The Aloft and Residence Inn are both Marriott hotels, which use the Marriott Bonvoy

Reward points at the Grand Hotel can be earned simply by booking directly

Our signature program is called “Dunes Circle.” If you mention that you are a returning patron, we offer discounts from 5% – 20% depending on season and day of week.

Hilton Honors – Guests earn a certain amount of points per dollars spent, and the amount of points returned to the guest depends on their tier — there’s blue, silver, gold and diamond. Silver members and blue members earn the same return on points, gold members get 20% more and I believe diamond is 25% more on dollars spent. They can use those points at any Hilton property, for an entire free stay if they have enough or they can do a points-and-money combination to get a discount.