Widespread Error: Some Ocean City Tourists Charged Repeatedly for Parking, Some Report Bank Accounts Wiped – Town Responding

All Parking is Free Until 5 pm Tuesday When the Issue Should Be Resolved

As if there is not enough happening in the Town of Ocean City this week, there is another issue adding fuel to the fire. According to Town of Ocean City sources, those who used Park Mobile machines to park in the resort town were charged anywhere from 50-90 times, taking thousands of dollars out of tourists’ bank accounts. Hundreds of people have reached out to the Ocean City Police Department’s Record Section with complaints and pleas for help as their accounts have been entirely wiped. Unfortunately for the town, 90% of transactions are via credit and debit cards.

The problem reportedly began sometime on Thursday or Friday and continued throughout Independence Day weekend as a result of an external software upgrade.

Issue Not Confined to Ocean City

“On July 1, 2021, the Town’s credit card processing company performed a software upgrade,” said a town official. “This upgrade in turn caused an issue over the weekend with our parking meters where certain credit card customers have been charged multiple times for the same transaction . The problem is NOT limited to Ocean City, it is system-wide for Flowbird.”

Flowbird is the IT vendor contracted by the Town of Ocean City. City officials typically work with this vendor when experiencing difficulties with the kiosks.

While the system appears to be stable as of this morning, officials suspended parking fees late Monday night and will not resume parking payments until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The City Engineer has confirmed that the issue has been resolved and that refunds are forthcoming. Specific details about how to obtain a refund as well as the exact number of patrons impacted remain unclear.

A town source says that the situation is heartbreaking for people who live paycheck to paycheck, and city officials will do everything possible to refund people. Phones continue to ring off the hook and officials are working nonstop, but the source says that the town is just the “middleman” as of now.

What You Can Do If This Problem Affects You

In the meantime, people are encouraged to first call their banks, notify them of the issue, and hopefully stop the continuous charges. Additionally, people should reach out to the records department at 410-723-6608 and report the issue.

To investigate and report individual issues, people will need to provide their

license plate number, date and time parked and date and time departed, along with their credit card number and credit card company.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.