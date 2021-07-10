The Boardwalk’s Best Bar in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced. Ocean City’s famous boardwalk has bars that are jam-packed at night and great entertainment. The boardwalk is always filled with people and a great view of the beautiful beach and ocean. When you are done having fun, you can always stroll the boardwalk and enjoy the other attractions the boardwalk has to offer. Here are some places that the Ocean City community believes are the best bars on the boardwalk!
Since 1964, The Cork Bar has been serving up the Coldest Beer in Ocean City for over 50 years. They have a delicious menu, including their award-winning wings! Cork Bar’s wings are enormous and fried to perfection. Very filling after all the drinks you will consume at the Cork Bar. The Cork boasts the coldest beer in town. It has a great grill with some very good treats; 2 pool tables, a shuffle bowl board, an electronic dartboard, and a jukebox loaded with just about any music. Cork Bar also has a tradition, if you are able to get up on the table and reach the ceiling you are supposed to sign a dollar bill and tape it to the ceiling. It’s a great conversation starter while enjoying a delicious beer.
Most of the faces and names have changed, but they have (nearly) all embraced the “Shenanigan’s Way”… providing quality food and service, always remembering it’s the customer who allows us to thrive. Shenanigans staff is unlike no other, they are friendly and will take care of you to the best of their abilities. Their wide variety menu will please everybody that chooses to eat there. If you choose to eat at Shenanigans make sure you try their Guinness beer. We’re forced to spend most of every day in a fast-paced, online world, and Shenanigan’s values their customers’ tweets and posts as much as their competition, but while you are visiting Shenanigan’s make sure you capture a picture with their Guinness beer!
The legendary Purple Moose Saloon features nightly entertainment in the summer including the best rock bands on the East Coast. When the bands aren’t jamming, the DJs are spinning the rock tunes all night long. Enjoy rockin’ bands, cold drinks, and good friends at the Moose. You can also enjoy playing Keno while enjoying delicious beers. fun atmosphere and friendly bartenders make Purple Moose Saloon the place to feel welcomed by tourists. The Purple Moose Saloon is a perfect place to enjoy live music and delicious food while looking over Ocean City’s breathtaking boardwalk.
And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…
Hammerheads
Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely visit Hammerheads if you would like to try their crab cake grilled cheese made with texas toast.