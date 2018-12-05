Fire sprinkler and employee training save Ocean City restaurant

Ocean City, Maryland – (December 5, 2018): An early evening fire was quickly extinguished thanks to fire sprinklers and an employee using a fire extinguisher. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported building fire at Liquid Assets Restaurant located on 94th Street.

Firefighters arrived and found the single-story restaurant evacuated. Upon entry into the building, firefighters discovered one single fire sprinkler actively flowing water near the propane oven. In the kitchen area, crews found light smoke conditions and evidence of a fire that had been extinguished by the fire sprinkler system with the assistance of an employee using a Class K fire extinguisher.

“The quick actions of the staff at Liquid Assets and the fire sprinkler system saved lives and property at Liquid Assets,” said Fire Marshal David W. Hartley. “This is one example why the Office of The Fire Marshal maintains our Fire Protection Quality Assurance Program, to ensure all fire protection systems work as intended during an emergency.”

Thanks to the quick response of the fire sprinklers, the swift actions of the employees at Liquid Assets and the Ocean City Fire Department, the restaurant did not sustain serious damage. The on-scene investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office revealed that the fire started as the result of a propane appliance malfunction. The fire is classified as accidental.