OCEAN CITY, MD – (June 27, 2018): Every year, Ocean City, Maryland proves to be one of the best Fourth of July celebration spots on the Eastern Shore. Bring your family and friends, your beach chairs and blankets, and watch the fireworks sparkle over the beautiful water in one of two great locations in Ocean City offering concerts and fireworks displays for free.

At Northside Park on 125th Street and the bay, the tradition kicks off with The Reagan Years, the East Coast’s Premier 80’s tribute, at 8 p.m. The spectacular fireworks display may be viewed from anywhere in the park at 9:30 p.m. with the National Anthem leading the show.

“Northside Park is a spectacular place for families’ to watch the colorful displays light up the evening sky and lagoon,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks.”

On the south end of town, guests can head to Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk with its bright lights and assortment of food, family fun, for more fantastic fireworks. Mike Hines & The Look will start off the evening’s modern show with a performance on the Caroline Street Stage at 8 p.m. and fireworks lighting the sky beginning at 9:30 p.m.

“The July 4th Celebration in Ocean City is a unique opportunity to watch fireworks sparkle over the ocean,” Meehan said. “Our stage on Caroline Street allows visitors to bring beach chairs or blankets and claim a spot on the sand where they can enjoy the live performance and capture a special and patriotic fireworks display set to a modern mix of music.”

Parking operations for the Inlet Parking Lot will stay the same for the holiday, Wednesday, July 4. Visitors are reminded that parking is extremely limited at both fireworks locations. It is recommended that visitors take the bus. Bus service is $3 ride all day. The West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50 is just west of the Route 50 Bridge and offers free parking and $3 ride-all-day shuttle service to downtown. Also, area boaters should note that on the evening of July 4th, the span of the Route 50 Bridge will remain closed to marine traffic at the usually scheduled 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. opening times. The Route 50 Bridge will reopen for boaters at 11:25 p.m. on the evening of July 4th.

“The Fourth of July holiday is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to stay and play in Ocean City,” Meehan said. “With a beautiful setting and two great fireworks events, we hope our guests will come early and stay late to celebrate America’s birthday at the beach.”

For more information about July 4th activities, call the Ocean City’s Special Events Department at 410-250-0125 or the Ocean City Department of Tourism at 1-800-626-2326.