Best Happy Hour Deals in Ocean City, Maryland
C’mon, get happy! Oceancity.com has compiled a list of the top 10 happy hour deals we could find and in no particular order. Please take a read and then tell us your favorite happy hour deals!
The Shrimp Boat
Monday-Friday 2 pm-5 pm
$2 Domestic Draft
$2.50 Domestic Bottles
$4 Wines and Local Craft Drafts
$6.99 ½ LB Steamed Shrimp (Dine In Only)
Monday – Friday $1.50 Crab Special 11am-3pm Dine In Only While Supplies Last
Seacrets
4 pm-7 pm Monday through Friday
$6.50 Seacrets Spirits & Crushes,
$7.75 Rum Runner, Pina Colada, Pain in de Ass, Frozen Orange Crush, Electric Lemonade
$6.25 Tropicale & Red Stripe
$6.50 Craft Drafts
$5.25 Domestics
$6.25 Imports
$4.50 Naturals
The Greene Turtle, North Ocean City
3pm-6pm Monday – Friday
$2.50 domestic drafts
$2.75 domestic bottles
Longboard Cafe
The very popular “241526” Happy Hour (two drinks for price of 1) runs from 5 to 6pm daily!
Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grille
3 pm-6 pm daily
$4.50 Call drinks (Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, Jim Beam, Tito’s, Tangueray, etc.)
$3.75 for 16 oz. Aluminum bottles (Budweiser, Bud Lite, Coors Light, Miller Lite)
$4.25 House wine (Merlot, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet)
$3 draft or can of traditional beer
$3.75 Rail drinks
$4.25 Draft or Can Premium Beer
$7.99 wings, cheese pizza, chicken tenders, steamed shrimp, sliders, or steamed clams
Bad Monkey
The self-described best happy hour on the beach!
Sunday-Thursday, 3 pm – 6 pm
Friday-Saturday, 3 pm- 5 pm
2 for 1 drink specials-can’t be beat!
The Crabcake Factory
Monday through Friday 3 pm-6 pm, dine-in/bar only
$5 Bloody Mary
$5 Orange Crush
$1 Off most other drinks
$7 Beef taco duo, Wings (6), or Beer-battered fish taco duo
$8, 1/2 lb. Peel ‘n eat shrimp, 1 lb. steamed mussels, or shaved prime rib sandwich
$9 Famous crab cake sliders duo, Angus beef slider trio, or crab pizza
M.R. Ducks
Monday through Friday, 3 pm-6 pm, extended during entertainment and holidays
$5 Wines
$2 Natty Light
$3 Rail drinks
$5 Chug a Ducks
$2.50 Domestics
$7, 1/2 lb. steamed clams, 1/2 lb. steamed shrimp, or 1 lb. Old Bay wings
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Touted as the fastest hour on the beach, happy hour runs 5 pm-6 pm, Monday through Sunday, with 2 for 1 drink specials!
Coins Pub & Restaurant