Best Happy Hour Deals in Ocean City, Maryland

C’mon, get happy! Oceancity.com has compiled a list of the top 10 happy hour deals we could find and in no particular order. Please take a read and then tell us your favorite happy hour deals!

Best Happy Hour Deals in Ocean City

Monday-Friday 2 pm-5 pm

$2 Domestic Draft

$2.50 Domestic Bottles

$4 Wines and Local Craft Drafts

$6.99 ½ LB Steamed Shrimp (Dine In Only)

Monday – Friday $1.50 Crab Special 11am-3pm Dine In Only While Supplies Last

4 pm-7 pm Monday through Friday

$6.50 Seacrets Spirits & Crushes,

$7.75 Rum Runner, Pina Colada, Pain in de Ass, Frozen Orange Crush, Electric Lemonade

$6.25 Tropicale & Red Stripe

$6.50 Craft Drafts

$5.25 Domestics

$6.25 Imports

$4.50 Naturals

3pm-6pm Monday – Friday

$2.50 domestic drafts

$2.75 domestic bottles

The very popular “241526” Happy Hour (two drinks for price of 1) runs from 5 to 6pm daily!

3 pm-6 pm daily

$4.50 Call drinks (Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, Jim Beam, Tito’s, Tangueray, etc.)

$3.75 for 16 oz. Aluminum bottles (Budweiser, Bud Lite, Coors Light, Miller Lite)

$4.25 House wine (Merlot, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet)

$3 draft or can of traditional beer

$3.75 Rail drinks

$4.25 Draft or Can Premium Beer

$7.99 wings, cheese pizza, chicken tenders, steamed shrimp, sliders, or steamed clams

The self-described best happy hour on the beach!

Sunday-Thursday, 3 pm – 6 pm

Friday-Saturday, 3 pm- 5 pm

2 for 1 drink specials-can’t be beat!

Do you agree with these choices? Disagree? Let us know on oceancity.com or on our Facebook page

Monday through Friday 3 pm-6 pm, dine-in/bar only

$5 Bloody Mary

$5 Orange Crush

$1 Off most other drinks

$7 Beef taco duo, Wings (6), or Beer-battered fish taco duo

$8, 1/2 lb. Peel ‘n eat shrimp, 1 lb. steamed mussels, or shaved prime rib sandwich

$9 Famous crab cake sliders duo, Angus beef slider trio, or crab pizza

Monday through Friday, 3 pm-6 pm, extended during entertainment and holidays

$5 Wines

$2 Natty Light

$3 Rail drinks

$5 Chug a Ducks

$2.50 Domestics

$7, 1/2 lb. steamed clams, 1/2 lb. steamed shrimp, or 1 lb. Old Bay wings

Touted as the fastest hour on the beach, happy hour runs 5 pm-6 pm, Monday through Sunday, with 2 for 1 drink specials!