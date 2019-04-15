New Location, Same Tradition: Ocean City Arbor Day Planned for April 26

For the second year in a row, the Town of Ocean City will celebrate Arbor Day at Ocean City Elementary School (OCES). The Arbor Day celebration, which took place for decades at Northside Park, will be held on Friday, April 26 and will include second grade classes from OCES.

The long-standing tradition is hosted by the Ocean City Beautification Committee, which has partnered with the students to bring this program to the community. Students will assist the Mayor and City Council in planting a tree as part of the Beautification Committee’s TreeMendous Program.

The celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments, followed by the presentation of the flags by the American Legion Color Guard. Students will then present skits, poems, songs and artwork to show the importance of trees in our environment. After the performances by students, festivities move outdoors where the tree planting ceremony takes place, weather permitting. Following the tree planting, the students will enjoy demonstrations by the Ocean City Police Department’s mounted police and K-9 units.

All citizens and visitors are invited to join the Mayor and City Council along with the Beautification Committee for this long-standing tradition. For more information, contact Donna Greenwood, Beautification Committee Chairperson, at 410-289-7060 or visit http://oceancitymd.gov.